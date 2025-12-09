Sections
All Together Now 2026: Kneecap announced as headline act for Co Waterford festival
Other ‘surprises’ to be revealed by festival organisers later this week
Kneecap played Electric Picnic festival this summer. Photograph: Alan Betson
Tue Dec 09 2025 - 13:14
•
1 MIN READ
All Together Now festival
Kneecap
Waterford
Music Festivals
