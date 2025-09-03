Electric Picnic tickets for 2026 sell out in less than two hours

Electric Picnic tickets for 2026 have sold out in less than two hours after going on sale at 9am on Wednesday.

While the dust has barely settled on Stradbally Estate in Co Laois following this year’s festival – which saw its biggest turnout yet – the race to secure a ticket in 2026 has already begun. So, what do we know about next year’s festival?

When will Electric Picnic 2026 take place?

Mark your calendars: the festival has been confirmed for the weekend of Friday, August 28th, to Sunday, August 30th.

What acts will headline?

That’s the million-dollar question. It will be hard to top this year’s line-up, which saw pop star Chappell Roan and Irish talent such as Kneecap and Hozier take to the stage. Festival director Melvin Benn has kept his cards close to his chest for now, revealing no names yet. He has, however, confirmed that two headliners are in place for August 2026.

What about tickets?

Advance ticket sales were released on Monday morning to members of Three+, the membership/loyalty programme of mobile network Three, a major sponsor of the festival.

The loyalty-scheme tickets sold out almost immediately.

Weekend passes, as well as early entry, and various family and camping packages went live on Ticketmaster on Wednesday at 9am. These were snapped up in minutes.

Do tickets cost more this year?

Various tiers of pricing apply, from admission to extra camping accommodations, but Benn confirmed there would be no change on last year’s ticket pricing.

Weekend camping ticket prices were set between €245.50 to €325.50, with discounted rates for buyers who could take advantage of loyalty schemes.

A weekend camper van pass cost €140.50, while the early entry pass is priced from €33.75 to €39.40.

How many people will be attend the festival?

Festival organisers have confirmed capacity will remain at 80,000 attendees next year, a 5,000-strong bump from Electric Picnic 2024.

