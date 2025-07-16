Music

The Music Quiz: Which Co Meath town is mentioned in CMAT’s song The Jamie Oliver Petrol Station?

Plus: Madonna’s 2005 song, Hung Up, samples which ABBA song?

CMAT: Test your musical knowledge with our weekly quiz
Tony Clayton-Lea
Wed Jul 16 2025 - 06:00
Tony Clayton-Lea is a contributor to The Irish Times specialising in popular culture

