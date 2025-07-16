The Music Quiz: Which Co Meath town is mentioned in CMAT’s song The Jamie Oliver Petrol Station?

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Complete Coheed and Cambria’s 2005 album title, Good _____, I’m Burning Star IV, Volume One: From Fear Through the Eyes of Madness</h3><ul><li>Zeus</li><li>Apollo</li><li>God</li><li>Aphrodite</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What is Joni Mitchell’s first Christian name?</h3><ul><li>Sally</li><li>Joanna</li><li>Abigail</li><li>Roberta</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which Co Meath town is mentioned in CMAT’s song The Jamie Oliver Petrol Station?</h3><ul><li>Ashbourne</li><li>Dunboyne</li><li>Curragha</li><li>Ratoath</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What is Bryan Adams’ middle name?</h3><ul><li>Ralph</li><li>Guy</li><li>Scott</li><li>Noel</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which US rapper, now deceased, was born Lesane Parish Crooks?</h3><ul><li>Tupac Shakur</li><li>Notorious B.I.G.</li><li>Coolio</li><li>DMX</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In 2020, which T Rex hit single did Peaches cover?</h3><ul><li>Metal Guru</li><li>Hot Love</li><li>Solid Gold Easy Action</li><li>Get it On</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Who sings the opening line on USA for Africa’s charity song, We Are the World?</h3><ul><li>Diana Ross</li><li>Lionel Richie</li><li>Michael Jackson</li><li>Tina Turner</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>In Squeeze’s character-driven song, Up the Junction, what time in the morning did the ‘girl from Clapham’ give birth to a baby?</h3><ul><li>4.40</li><li>4.50</li><li>5.20</li><li>5.30</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Madonna’s 2005 song, Hung Up, samples which ABBA song?</h3><ul><li>Dancing Queen</li><li>Gimme! Gimme! Gimme! (A Man After Midnight)</li><li>Winner Takes It All</li><li>Honey, Honey</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Cosmic Carpark Paintings is the title of an art exhibition by which UK singer-songwriter?</h3><ul><li>Lewis Capaldi</li><li>Annie Lennox</li><li>Ed Sheeran</li><li>Lily Allen</li></ul></section>