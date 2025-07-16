Natasha Bedingfield at Iveagh Gardens in Dublin: Stage times, ticket information, support acts and more

British pop singer Natasha Bedingfield is set to perform at Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens this Friday. The singer, who had great success in the mid-2000s before taking a break from music in 2010, is enjoying a resurgence in popularity after her hit 2004 song Unwritten was featured in the recent Anyone But You romcom starring Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.

After the film’s release, Unwritten went viral on TikTok and was introduced to a new generation of fans. Bedingfield is performing in Dublin as part of her European tour and recently announced that she will be touring North America this autumn.

If you are going to her gig this Friday, here’s everything you need to know.

When and where is it?

Bedingfield plays Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens on Friday, July 18th.

What time should I arrive?

Doors for the gig open at 6.30pm, with the music expected to begin at 8pm. Iveagh Gardens concerts tend to be finished up by 10.30pm. Traffic and entry delays are inevitable, so make sure you give yourself a couple of hours’ leeway getting to and from the venue.

Who is playing?

Bedingfield will be joined by Scottish singer and songwriter Calum Bowie who will perform as her support act.

What songs will Natasha Bedingfield play?

Here is a set list from Bedingfield’s concert at Stora Scenen in Sweden in May this year. It might give an idea of what to expect when she comes to Dublin.

Love Like This Pocketful of Sunshine Roller Skate Zombie (The Cranberries cover) Single I Bruise Easily These Words Soulmate Purple Rain (Prince cover) Unwritten

How do I get to and from the gig?

The venue is located right beside St Stephen’s Green in the heart of Dublin city, so concertgoers are advised to use one of many public transport options to get to the venue.

Travel by bus: A wide variety of Dublin Bus routes service the city centre. The 37 route, for example, runs along the northside of the quays and will drop you an eight-minute walk from the Iveagh Gardens. You can plan your journey with Transport for Ireland here.

Travel by Luas: The St Stephen’s Green Luas stop is a seven-minute walk from the venue. If you are heading southbound, take any green line Luas towards Sandyford or Brides Glen. If you are heading northbound, take any green line Luas towards Broombridge or Parnell.

Travel by train: If you are arriving in Dublin by train, you can hop on the red line Luas from Heuston Station to Abbey Street. There, transfer to the green line Luas from the stop on Marlborough Street, hopping off at St Stephen’s Green and walking seven minutes to the Iveagh Gardens.

Travel by car: The closest car park to the venue is the Q-Park at St Stephen’s Green. You can pre-book a parking space here, though it is recommended you use public transport as traffic delays before and after the gig are inevitable.

Are there any tickets left?

At the time of writing there are still tickets available. They can be purchased from Ticketmaster here. Remember to download your tickets to your phone in advance, as there may be internet or connectivity issues at the venue on the day.

Do not rely on screenshots, as Ticketmaster often use live or dynamic barcodes that update regularly.

What is security like?

The event is for over-14s only, and under-16s must be accompanied by an adult aged 18 or over. Make sure to bring an official form of identification with you such as a passport, Garda age card or driving licence.

Bags size A4 or more will not be permitted entry, and all bags will be subject to a search on arrival. Prohibited items include glass, cans, alcohol, garden furniture, umbrellas, flares, illegal substances or any item that could be used as a weapon.

Recording and taking pictures using a camera phone is no problem, but professional recording equipment will not be allowed inside the venue.

How is the weather looking?

According to Met Éireann, Friday is to be mostly cloudy with some sunshine and scatted showers. Highest temperatures of 17-21 degrees are expected in light southwest or variable breezes.