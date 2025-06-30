Kneecap to play main stage at Electric Picnic in August

Kneecap perform at the West Holts stage on the fourth day of the Glastonbury festival at Worthy Farm, England. Photograph: Oli Scarff/Getty Images

Belfast rap group Kneecap have been revealed as part of the line up for this year’s Electric Picnic.

The group – Mo Chara, Móglaí Bap, and DJ Próvaí – made the announcement on their social platforms on Monday, days after their widely anticipated and controversial appearance at Glastonbury Festival.

They join an Electric Picnic line up that includes headliners Chappell Roan, Hozier, Sam Fender, Fatboy Slim and Kings of Leon.

The rap trio, who performed at Stradbally last year on the Electric Arena stage, will be on the main stage this time round.

At Glastonbury, access to the area around the West Holts Stage was closed about 45 minutes before Kneecap’s performance after thousands of fans arrived forming a sea of Irish and Palestinian flags.

The group led crowds in chants of “f**k Keir Starmer” on Saturday during their set at the English festival with police saying video footage was being assessed to determine whether any offences may have been committed that would require a criminal investigation.

It comes as Metropolitan Police decided not to prosecute the band over the comments made at a concert in November 2023.

The rap trio have been consistently in headlines since their Coachella performance in April when they faced American backlash over their comments about Gaza during the gig.

A number of Kneecap’s gigs were cancelled after Coachella, with UK ministers, including prime minister Keir Starmer, speaking out against the group’s appearance at Glastonbury.

Electric Picnic 2025, which takes place from August 29th to 31st, is sold out after the last batch of tickets went on sale in April.