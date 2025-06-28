Kneecap’s Saturday Glastonbury show not to be live-streamed but available later on demand, says BBC

On June 18th last, at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in London, Kneecap member Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh (27 - left, pictured with his bandmates), appeared after being earlier charged with displaying a flag in support of proscribed terrorist organisation Hizbullah, while shouting 'up Hamas, up Hezbollah' at a gig in November last year. Photograph: Benjamin Cremel/AFP/Getty

Kneecap’s performance at the Glastonbury Festival in Somerset, England, on Saturday will not be live-streamed but is likely to be made available on demand, the BBC has said.

A number of politicians have called for the Northern Irish rap trio to be removed from the line-up. British prime minister Sir Keir Starmer said their performance would not be “appropriate” after one of the members was charged with a terror offence.

A BBC spokesperson said: “As the broadcast partner, the BBC is bringing audiences extensive music coverage from Glastonbury, with artists booked by the festival organisers.

“While the BBC doesn’t ban artists, our plans ensure that our programming meets our editorial guidelines.

READ MORE

“We don’t always live-stream every act from the main stages and look to make an on-demand version of Kneecap’s performance available on our digital platforms, alongside more than 90 other sets.”

It is understood the BBC needs to consider the actual performance before making a final decision.

The band said on Instagram: “The propaganda wing of the regime has just contacted us…

“They WILL put our set from Glastonbury today on the iPlayer later this evening for your viewing pleasure.”

Liam Óg Ó hAnnaidh (27), was charged with displaying a flag in support of proscribed terrorist organisation Hizbullah while shouting “up Hamas, up Hezbollah” at a gig in November last year.

On June 18th the rapper, who performs under the stage name Mo Chara, was cheered by hundreds of supporters as he arrived with bandmates Naoise O Caireallain and JJ O Dochartaigh at Westminster Magistrates’ Court in “Free Mo Chara” T-shirts.

He was released on unconditional bail until his next hearing at the same court on August 20th.

Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch said she thinks the BBC “should not be showing” the group’s set.

In an X post from last Saturday, she said: “The BBC should not be showing Kneecap propaganda.

“One Kneecap band member is currently on bail, charged under the Terrorism Act. As a publicly funded platform, the BBC should not be rewarding extremism.”

Ahead of the group’s set, an Avon and Somerset Police spokesperson said: “Ticket-holders can once again expect to see uniformed officers on site at Glastonbury Festival 24/7 throughout the festival as part of our extensive policing operation ensuring it is safe for everyone attending, as well as those who live nearby.”

[ Kneecap’s Mo Chara appears on stage with tape over mouth after terrorism chargeOpens in new window ]

Neil Young, best known for songs such as Rockin’ In The Free World, Like A Hurricane and Cinnamon Girl, will headline the festival’s Pyramid Stage on Saturday night with his band the Chrome Hearts.

The corporation will broadcast Young’s set after previously saying it would not be shown “at the artist’s request”.

On Saturday a BBC spokesperson said: “We are delighted to confirm that Neil Young’s headline set from Glastonbury on Saturday will be broadcast live to audiences across the UK on the BBC.”

The set will be shown on the BBC iPlayer Pyramid Stage stream from 10pm, as well as broadcast on BBC Two and BBC Radio 2.

Another act expected to draw a big crowd is Brat star Charli XCX, who will headline the Other Stage around the same time Young and Grammy Award-winning rapper Doechii will also perform.

The 1975 headlined the festival’s Pyramid Stage on Friday night, with the performance seeing singer Matty Healy joke he was his generation’s “best songwriter”.

Friday saw hot dry weather which hardened the Worthy Farm surface after rain in the early hours of the morning, with festival goers expected to see temperatures in the mid-20s on Saturday. – PA