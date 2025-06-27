Lewis Capaldi releases new music amid speculation of Glastonbury set

Lewis Capaldi performing on the Pyramid Stage at the Glastonbury Festival in 2023. Photograph: Yui Mok/PA Wire

Scottish singer Lewis Capaldi has released new music amid speculation he may be one of the secret acts to perform at the Glastonbury Festival.

The 28-year-old last performed at Glastonbury in 2023 before taking a break citing anxiety and announced on New Year’s Eve the same year that he planned to take a hiatus to focus on his health.

He has released a new song titled Survive and alongside a video montage, with the song playing, he wrote on Instagram: “It’s been a while…”.

Last month, he performed on stage for the first time in two years at a charity gig in Edinburgh to raise funds for suicide prevention.

Capaldi, from Bathgate, West Lothian, has Tourette’s Syndrome and released his first album in 2019, with a second album following in 2023.

On New Year’s Eve in 2023, Capaldi said in a lengthy Instagram post that he would “continue taking some time to carry on looking after myself” following the announcement he would take a break from touring after struggling with his voice during his Glastonbury Festival set earlier in the year.

Capaldi explored how the pressures of fame have affected him mentally and physically in the Netflix documentary Lewis Capaldi: How I’m Feeling Now which was released in April 2023.

His critically-acclaimed 2019 debut album Divinely Uninspired To A Hellish Extent emerged as the biggest-selling UK album of both 2019 and 2020.

His hit songs include 2019’s Someone You Loved, 2020’s Before You Go and 2022’s Forget Me.

This year’s Glastonbury line-up features a number of acts listed as TBA, with a Friday slot on the Pyramid Stage at 4.55pm speculated as one Capaldi could perform in, but this has not been confirmed.

Also among the music stars rumoured to be performing a secret set at Glastonbury is New Zealand singer Lorde, whose fourth studio album, Virgin, has just been released. - PA