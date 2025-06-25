Alanis Morissette at Dublin’s Malahide Castle: Set list, ticket information, how to get there and more

Alanis Morissette, the Canadian-born singer-songwriter whose Jagged Little Pill album gave the 1990s several anthems, is set to play Dublin this weekend.

Following a performance at Glastonbury on Friday, and 30 years after her seminal album was released, Morissette comes to Dublin for a gig as part of her summer tour.

Morissette, who was once described by Rolling Stone as “rage-filled”, has sold 75 million records and released 10 albums, her most recent being The Storm Before the Calm.

If you are heading to the gig, here is everything you need to know.

When and where is it?

Alanis Morissette will play Dublin’s Malahide Castle on Sunday, June 29th.

What time should I arrive?

Gates open at 4pm and the show is expected to start at 5pm. The concert should be finished by about 10.45pm.

Who are the support acts?

Warming up the crowd from 5pm will be Liz Phair and Irish Women in Harmony. Morissette will then take to the stage.

What songs will she play?

Morissette has been busy touring Europe, and her set list from a recent gig in Luxembourg gives an idea of what to expect at her Dublin show:

Hand in My Pocket

Right Through You

Reasons I Drink

A Man (segue)

Hands Clean

Sorry to Myself (segue)

Head Over Feet

Everything (segue)

You Learn

Would Not Come (segue)

Smiling

Rest (Acoustic)

Mary Jane (Acoustic)

Ironic

Are You Still Mad (segue)

All I Really Want

You Oughta Know

Encore

Uninvited

Thank U

How do I get to and from the gig?

Though it is possible to drive, you are encouraged to use public transport to get to and from Malahide Castle. Allow yourself plenty of extra travel time, as traffic delays and congestion are inevitable.

Bus: Dublin Bus operates services to Malahide village from the city centre. The H2 and 42 routes connect with Malahide, while the 102 provides a direct route from Dublin Airport.

Marathon Coaches are offering private, direct return buses to the concert from North Wall Quay Bus Stop 7623.

Irish Concert Travel offer a similar service from the likes of Donegal Town, Sligo, Longford and Galway.

Train/Dart: Malahide train station is about a 15-minute walk from the concert venue and connects to city centre Dart locations including Grand Canal Dock, Pearse, Tara Street and Connolly.

The Dart often runs extra services for concerts in Malahide, with the last train leaving the station some time between 11.30pm and midnight.

Car: There is limited parking at Malahide Castle, but it is possible to drive to and from gigs. You are recommended to book parking by downloading the Evntz app and clicking “parking” on the page for Alanis Morissette.

Recommended car routes are:

Via the M50: From Dublin city centre, west and south of Ireland, exit the M50 at Junction 3 (signposted M1 Belfast/Airport), continuing on to the R139. At the roundabout, take the second exit, continuing on the R139 for 2.6km. Turn left on to Malahide Road/R107. Continue straight for 4.2km, then take a right on to Back Road. Follow signs for car parks on your left.

Via the M1: From the north of the country, exit the M1 at Junction 4 (signposted R132 Swords/Malahide/Donabate). Keep right, merging on to the R132. At the roundabout, take the second exit, keeping on the R132. At the next roundabout, take the second exit, again staying on R132. Take a slight left, merging on to Swords Rd/R106, and continue for 2.9km. Turn right on to the Dublin Road/R107, continue straight for 700m and then turn left on to Back Road. Follow signs for car parks on your left.

Are there any tickets left?

At the time of writing there are a limited number tickets available through Ticketmaster.

Download your tickets to your phone in advance, in case there are internet or connectivity issues at the site. Screenshots may not work on the day, as Ticketmaster often use live or dynamic barcodes that update regularly.

What’s the story with security?

Attendees under the age of 16 must be accompanied by an adult to be permitted entry. You should bring an official form of identification – a passport, Garda age card or driving licence.

Bags will be searched on arrival, and you are advised not to bring a large bag to avoid the possibility of a lengthy delay or even refusal of entry. It is prohibited to bring alcohol, umbrellas, garden furniture, flares or professional recording equipment in with you.

What does the weather look like?

According to Met Éireann, Sunday will be a warm and humid day. After an overcast start, cloud will break in many areas during the afternoon, with bright or sunny spells developing. Maximum temperatures of 19 to 23 degrees in moderate southerly winds.