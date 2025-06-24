Jessie J shares breast cancer update after undergoing surgery

Jessie J has dealt with ill health throughout her life, having been diagnosed with a heart condition aged eight, suffering a minor stroke aged 18 and having briefly gone deaf in 2020. Photograph: Stuart C Wilson/Getty Images

Jessie J has shared an update on the “lows and highs” of her breast cancer journey following her surgery.

The Price Tag singer announced in early June that she had been diagnosed with early breast cancer and that she would be undergoing treatment.

The artist, whose real name is Jessica Cornish, posted a carousel of images and videos on Instagram on Monday evening documenting the 48 hours before and after her surgery.

She said: “This post is some of the honest lows and highs of the last 48 hours.

“I will always show the good and hard bits of any journey I go through. Grateful to my doctor / surgeon and all the nurses who cared for me and all my family / friends who came to visit.

“I am home now, to rest and wait for my results.

“Still hugging everyone going through something tough right now. We all got this!”

The carousel included photos and videos of the singer in the hospital, her partner Chanan Safir Colman, and their child, Sky Safir Cornish Colman.

In one of the videos the singer is seen singing the words: “I’ve now been at the hospital for 6½ hours and I’m still waiting to go down to the theatre.”

The singer-songwriter, best known for her hit songs Domino, Price Tag, and Bang Bang, performed at Capital’s Summertime Ball at Wembley Stadium, England, on June 15th and made an emotional speech promising to “beat breast cancer” in her final performance before her surgery.

She said: “I feel so proud to be feeling okay, to be this honest person where you say what you feel, and this being my last show before I go and have surgery.”

The artist has dealt with ill health throughout her life, having been diagnosed with a heart condition aged eight, suffering a minor stroke aged 18 and having briefly gone deaf in 2020. – PA