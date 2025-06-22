Olivia Rodrigo at Marlay Park in Dublin: Stage times, set list, ticket information, how to get there and more

With two albums, three Grammys and close to four billion streams, Olivia Rodrigo has been an explosive success story since launching herself into a career in music in 2021.

The path from Disney Channel actor to chart-topping singer is well trodden, but few have had a rise as instantaneous as Rodrigo’s. The Californian’s sound has been ubiquitous on radio and in playlists since the release of her power ballad Driver’s License, which was somehow her very first single.

Having sold out two shows at 3Arena in Dublin last year, Rodrigo now returns for her biggest Irish show to date.

When and where is it?

Olivia Rodrigo plays Marlay Park in Dublin on Tuesday, June 24th.

READ MORE

What time should I arrive?

Doors open at 4pm. Stage times are not yet announced, but there will be time allowed for Marlay Park’s 40,000 capacity crowd to flood in. The support act is unlikely to appear any time before 5pm, and headliners are later in the evening. Rodrigo should be onstage some time after 8pm, and the gig should be wrapped up before 11pm.

Who is playing?

Support comes from Beabadoobee, the singer-songwriter known for tracks such as The Perfect Pair and Death Bed (Coffee for Your Head). Rodrigo and her band will then take to the stage.

What songs will she play?

Rodrigo has released two enormously successful studio albums, both of which will be afforded plenty of airtime on Tuesday. Expect her set to be very like this one, from her recent concert in Mexico City:

Obsessed

Ballad of a Homeschooled Girl

Vampire

Driver’s License

Traitor

Bad Idea Right?

Love Is Embarrassing

Pretty Isn’t Pretty

Happier

Lacy

Enough for You

So American

Jealousy, Jealousy

Favorite Crime

Teenage Dream

Deja Vu

Brutal

All-American Bitch

Good 4 U

Get Him Back!

How do I get to and from the gig?

As is always the case at Marlay Park, the influx of major crowds will lead to inevitable delays. Make sure to give yourself plenty of extra travel time to and from the venue. Try to avoid driving to the site and use public transport where possible.

Travel by bus: Dublin Bus does operate a service to Marlay Park from the city centre via the number 16, but, with the size of crowds attending, Transport for Ireland recommends using the shuttle service provided by Marathon.

You can book a return shuttle here from the city centre, or from Dundrum, which is a short drive from Marlay Park. Shuttles begin running at 2pm; return shuttles begin loading on demand at 10.30pm, with the final bus departing at 11.30pm.

Travel by Luas: The Luas green line will take you to stops at Dundrum or Balally, both of which are about a 45-minute walk from Marlay Park. If you head to Dundrum, you can also avail of the Marathon shuttle service by booking here.

Travel by car: Car parking is available at Marlay Park, but it is extremely limited and must be booked in advance. The car park entrance is located at College Road and is accessed via Whitechurch Road. You will not be allowed to enter if you have not booked parking, which you can do at evntz.ie.

For dropping off and collecting concertgoers, it is recommended that drivers use the SuperValu car park on Ballinteer Avenue, which is about a 20-minute walk from the venue.

Are there any tickets left?

The gig is sold out, but keep an eye on Ticketmaster for any resale tickets that may pop up. You can search for them here.

If you are fortunate enough to have a ticket, make sure to to download it to your phone in advance of the gig. Screenshots may not work on the day, as Ticketmaster uses live barcodes that update regularly.

Box offices are located at the College Road and Grange Road entrances to Marlay Park.

[ Olivia Rodrigo: Guts – One of the best and most observant pop songwriters out thereOpens in new window ]

What is security like?

Any under-16s must be accompanied by an adult aged 25 or over to be permitted entry. You are advised to bring an official form of identification to verify your age – a passport, Garda age card or, perhaps most appropriately, driver’s licence.

There will be security checks on the way into the park. Bags will be searched, and bags larger than A4 size will not be allowed into the event. Among the items you will not be allowed to bring into Marlay Park are umbrellas, alcohol, flares, garden furniture, drones and gas canisters.

You can record the concert using a phone or a small camera, but professional cameras or recording equipment will not be allowed in.

How is the weather looking?

There is plenty of talk about a heatwave, though Tuesday may miss out on the peaks of sunshine set to arrive. As it stands, Met Éireann does suggest that temperatures will be higher than normal, so attendees may be in luck.