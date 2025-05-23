Orla Gartland beats Fontaines DC to win best song at Ivor Novello awards

Orla Gartland, winner of the Rising Star award, at the Ivor Novello Awards ceremony in Grosvenor House in London on Thursday. Photograph: Stuart C Wilson/Getty Images

Dubliner Orla Gartland beat off competition from Raye, Lola Young and fellow Irish artists Fontaines DC to win best song musically and lyrically at the Ivor Novello awards in London.

Gartland took the award for Mine, which features on her 2024 album Everybody Needs a Hero. The album documents the ups and downs of a long-term relationship, being a woman in the world and trying hard not to lose yourself. It was shortlisted for the RTÉ Choice Music Prize Irish Album of the Year last year.

U2 were awarded their academy fellowship, with Bono calling for an end to the war in Gaza as the band played Sunday Bloody Sunday.

Charli XCX was named songwriter of the year at the awards, known as The Ivors.

British singer-songwriter Lola Young took home the rising star award and Trinidadian rapper Berwyn won best album for Who Am I at the awards ceremony at London’s Grosvenor House on Tuesday.

Best contemporary song was won by Sans Soucis for Circumnavigating Georgia.

On the winners, Tom Gray, chairman of the Ivors Academy, said: “Congratulations to every Ivor Novello award-winning songwriter and composer.

“On behalf of the Ivors Academy, it is a privilege to recognise their craft and achievements.

“Their lyrics and melodies are the most important foundations of music and there is no greater recognition than an Ivor Novello award, judged by fellow songwriters and composers.”

Robbie Williams picked up the music icon award, The Killers’ frontman Brandon Flowers won the special international award and Self Esteem, whose real name is Rebecca Lucy Taylor, was given the visionary award.

Myles Smith’s Stargazing, co-written with Peter Fenn and Jesse Fink, was named most-performed work, while Raffertie’s soundtrack to The Substance took the gong for best film score.

Berwyn, winner of the Best Album award, during the Ivor Novello Awards. Photograph: Stuart C Wilson/Getty Images

Best video game score was won by John Konsolakis’s work on Farewell North, and best TV soundtrack went to Vince Pope’s True Detective: Night Country score.

Bloc Party’s Kele Okereke, Russell Lissack, Gordon Moakes and Matt Tong took home outstanding song collection, with both awards previously announced.

The Ivors celebrated its 70th anniversary this year, with previous winners including Amy Winehouse, Paul McCartney and John Lennon.

Hosted by the Ivors Academy, the award ceremony aims to recognise and celebrate “exceptional achievements in songwriting and screen composing”.

– PA