Singer Chris Brown arrested over alleged bottle attack in London nightclub

The US musician Chris Brown has been arrested in Salford, England, over an alleged bottle attack at a London nightclub two years ago.

The 36-year-old rapper, a former partner of the singer Rihanna, was arrested at 2am on Thursday at the five-star Lowry hotel in Greater Manchester, after flying into the UK for an upcoming tour. He is due to play Dublin’s Marlay Park on June 28th.

He is being held in custody on suspicion of grievous bodily harm as part of an investigation led by Metropolitan police detectives.

Brown is accused of carrying out an unprovoked attack that injured the music producer Abe Diaw at Tape nightclub in London’s Mayfair in February 2023. The Go Crazy singer is accused of hitting the victim with a bottle two or three times, and punching and kicking him as he lay on the floor.

Diaw previously said, in an interview with the Sun newspaper, that he had launched a civil claim against Brown for $16 million (€14.3 million) in damages after he needed crutches to walk following the alleged attack.

A Metropolitan police spokesperson said: “A 36-year-old man was arrested at a hotel in Manchester shortly after 0200 hrs on Thursday, 15 May on suspicion of grievous bodily harm.

“He has been taken into custody where he remains. The arrest relates to an incident at a venue in Hanover Square on 19 February 2023.”

Along with the Dublin date, Brown is due to play 10 dates in the UK as part of his Breezy Bowl XX tour, beginning at the Co-op Live arena in Manchester on 15 June 15th. – Guardian