Kneecap videos to be investigated by UK’s counter-terrorism police

Kneecap is being investigated by counter-terrorism police in the UK following videos allegedly showing the band calling for the deaths of British MPs and shouting “Up Hamas, up Hizbullah”.

The Belfast rap trio have had several gigs cancelled after video footage appeared to show one of them shouting “Up Hamas, up Hizbullah” in November last year.

In a statement, the Metropolitan Police said: “On April 22nd, we were made aware of an online video believed to be from a music event in London in November 2024. Following this, we were made aware of a further video, believed to be from another music event in London in November 2023.

“Both videos were referred to the Counter Terrorism Internet Referral Unit for assessment by specialist officers, who have determined there are grounds for further investigation into potential offences linked to both videos.

“The investigation is now being carried out by officers from the Met’s Counter Terrorism Command and inquiries remain ongoing at this time.”

Earlier, dozens of artists, including Irish musicians The Pogues, Fontaines DC, Lankum, Christy Moore, Damien Dempsey and Thin Lizzy, have defended Kneecap, saying politicians should have no place in deciding who can or cannot play musical festivals.

The Irish-language group have received heavy criticism from across the Commons benches in Britain over claims they called for MPs to be killed. British ministers have put pressure on the organisers of the Glastonbury festival over the group’s inclusion, while a gig at the Eden Project has been cancelled.

A spokesperson for the Eden Sessions, which are scheduled to be held at the Cornwall botanical gardens in July, confirmed the band will not be performing and ticket purchasers will be refunded.

Britain’s Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has demanded the trio be banned from Glastonbury, with politicians from the governing and opposition parties underlining as evidence of the danger already faced by MPs the murders of their colleagues Jo Cox and David Amess.

Criticism of the band came after video emerged of a member who had appeared to say at a 2023 gig: “The only good Tory is a dead Tory. Kill your local MP.” Footage from another date last year appeared to show one of the band shouting: “Up Hamas, up Hizbullah” – groups banned in the UK as terrorist organisations.

However, in a joint statement also signed by other artists including Dubliner Annie Macmanus, the former BBC Radio 1 DJ also known as Annie Mac, and the bands Massive Attack, Pulp and Primal Scream, the group said the following: “This past week has seen a clear, concerted attempt to censor and ultimately deplatform the band Kneecap.

“In Westminster and the British media, senior political figures have been openly engaged in a campaign to remove Kneecap from the public eye, with veiled threats being made over their scheduled performances at gigs, outdoor events, and music festivals, including Glastonbury.

“Chillingly, it is also clear to us that influential figures and personalities within the wider music industry are attempting to influence this campaign of intimidation.

“As artists, we feel the need to register our opposition to any political repression of artistic freedom.

“In a democracy, no political figures or political parties should have the right to dictate who does and does not play at music festivals or gigs that will be enjoyed by thousands of people.

“The question of agreeing with Kneecap’s political views is irrelevant: it is in the key interests of every artist that all creative expression be protected in a society that values culture, and that this interference campaign is condemned and ridiculed.

“Furthermore it is also the duty of key leadership figures in the music industry to actively defend artistic freedom of expression – rather than seek to silence views which oppose their own.”

The statement was signed by Annie Mac, Beoga, Bicep, Biig Piig, Blindboy Boatclub, Bob Vylan, Christy Moore, Damien Dempsey, Delivery, Dexys, English Teacher, Enter Shikari, Fontaines DC, Gemma Dunleavy, Gurriers, Idles, Iona Zajac, Jelani Blackman, John Francis Flynn, Joshua Idehen, Katy J Pearson, Kojaque, Lankum, Lisa O’Neill, Lowkey, Massive Attack, Martyn Ware, Paul Weller, Peter Perrett, Poor Creature, Primal Scream, Pulp, Roisin El Cherif, Shirley Manson, Sleaford Mods, Soft Play, The Mary Wallopers, The Pogues, Thin Lizzy, and Toddla T.

Massive Attack also put out their own statement, adding: “Language matters, of course. The hideous murders of elected politicians Jo Cox and David Amess means there’s no scope for flippancy or recklessness.”

It said politicians were “strategically concocting moral outrage over the stage utterings of a young punk band”, adding: “Kneecap are not the story. Gaza is the story. Genocide is the story. And the silence, acquiescence and support of those crimes against humanity by the elected British government is the real story.”

Kneecap have been outspoken on political issues, including British colonialism in Ireland and the Gaza war, throughout their history. The band have sought to defend themselves; apologising to the families of David Amess, the Conservative MP murdered in 2021, and Jo Cox, the Labour MP killed in 2016.

They said they “never intended to cause you hurt”, and that they “reject any suggestion that we would seek to incite violence against any MP or individual”.

The group said: “Kneecap’s message has always been – and remains – one of love, inclusion, and hope. This is why our music resonates across generations, countries, classes and cultures and has brought hundreds of thousands of people to our gigs. No smear campaign will change that.”

They added they have “never supported” Hamas or Hizbullah.

Families of both MPs have suggested the band’s apology was less genuine than they had hoped. Katie Amess, the daughter of the MP for Southend West, said it would be “very dangerous” for Kneecap to perform at Glastonbury. Brendan Cox, the husband of Jo, called the statement “half an apology”. – with The Guardian