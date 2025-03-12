The Music Quiz: Sinéad O’Connor’s Famine borrows lyrics from which Beatles classic?

<section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Paul Brady covers which song from Rubber Soul on Rubber Folk: A Folk Tribute to the Beatles (2016)?</h3><ul><li>In My Life</li><li>Drive My Car</li><li>Michelle</li><li>You Won’t See Me</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Thin Lizzy’s Night Life (off the album Nightlife) borrows the title and chorus of a song by which country artist?</h3><ul><li>Willie Nelson</li><li>Hank Williams</li><li>Merle Haggard</li><li>Johnny Cash</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which Irish singer-songwriter first released music under the moniker Bilbo?</h3><ul><li>Damien Rice</li><li>Mundy</li><li>Fionn Regan</li><li>Paddy Casey</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Grian Chatten of Fontaines DC has a cameo in which music video by Little Mix’s Jade Thirlwall?</h3><ul><li>IT Dreams</li><li>Midnight Cowboy</li><li>Fantasy</li><li>Angel of My Dreams</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which Irish outfit makes a cover contribution to 1993’s&nbsp;Conmemorativo: A Tribute to Gram Parsons?</h3><ul><li>U2</li><li>Something Happens</li><li>Stars of Heaven</li><li>The Four of Us</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid has a tattoo on his left arm of lyrics by which Northern Irish songwriter?</h3><ul><li>Van Morrison</li><li>Foy Vance</li><li>Joshua Burnside</li><li>Gary Lightbody</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>The intro song of the 2025 Paramount+ series The Agency features Jack White singing which track from U2’s Achtung Baby?</h3><ul><li>Mysterious Ways</li><li>So Cruel</li><li>Acrobat</li><li>Love Is Blindness</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>What Irish first name is also the title of a Pink Floyd song?</h3><ul><li>Seamus</li><li>Sheila</li><li>Oisín</li><li>Saoirse</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Sinéad O’Connor’s Famine (1994) replicates lyrics from which Beatles song?</h3><ul><li>Help</li><li>Eleanor Rigby</li><li>We Can Work It Out</li><li>Yesterday</li></ul></section><section data-block="SingleChoice"><h3>Which Thin Lizzy song is covered by Sade on her 2011 Ultimate Collection album?</h3><ul><li>Still in Love with You</li><li>Sweet Marie</li><li>Shades of a Blue Orphanage</li><li>Dancing in the Moonlight</li></ul></section>