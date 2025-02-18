Rick Buckler, The Jam’s drummer, dies aged 69

Rick Buckler, the drummer with The Jam, has died aged 69, his former bandmate Paul Weller said in a post on social media.

Buckler was part of the band’s classic line-up alongside bass player Bruce Foxton and lead singer and guitarist Weller.

In post on his verified Instagram account, Weller said: “I’m shocked and saddened by Rick’s passing. I’m thinking back to us all rehearsing in my bedroom in Stanley Road, Woking.

“To all the pubs and clubs we played at as kids, to eventually making a record. What a journey. We went far beyond our dreams and what we made stands the test of time. My deepest sympathy to all family and friends.”

READ MORE

With The Jam, Buckler featured on six studio albums, including In The City (1977), All Mod Cons (1978) and Sound Affects (1980).

[ Paul Weller: ‘The UK is led by idiots – public-school idiots. They don’t give a f**k’Opens in new window ]

The Jam achieved four UK number one singles and one UK number one album, they are best known for tracks such as Town Called Malice, Going Underground and Down In The Tube Station At Midnight.

The band split in 1982 and never fully reunited, but Foxton and Buckler subsequently played together on a number of occasions as From The Jam. – PA