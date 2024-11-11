How the 1915 slaughter in Gallipoli of a young man from the Liberties inspired his great-nephew to record an album

There were few days worse in the first World War for the Irish than the landings at Gallipoli in Turkey on April 25th, 1915.

On board the River Clyde, a converted collier, were men from the 1st battalions of the Royal Dublin Fusiliers and the Royal Munster Fusiliers.

They were in the vanguard of an attempt by the British and French governments to open a new front by taking the Dardanelles Strait in an attempt to knock the Ottoman Empire out of the war.

They were told to expect little resistance as the ship beached at Cape Helles on the very southern part of the peninsula 80 metres from shore.

The Turkish defenders had prepared well, opening up a deadly fusillade of machine gun fire from protected positions. Men died from bullet wounds or drowned in the surf. Survivors recalled the sea turning red as dead bodies washed up on the shore.

A soldier pays his respects at the grave of a colleague near Cape Helles, where the Gallipoli landings took place. Photograph: PA Wire

One of those most likely fatally injured that day was Pte Jack Kavanagh from Francis Street in the Liberties in Dublin who was with Z company of the Royal Dublin Fusiliers. He was evacuated to Alexandria in Egypt and died on May 7th, 1915 aged just 22.

The short life and times of Jack Kavanagh forms the subject of an album by his great-nephew Fiach Moriarty entitled Liberties. There are no photographs of Jack Kavanagh but there are some of Paddy Kavanagh, (not the poet) Fiach’s great-grandfather who survived the war.

Moriarty first heard of Jack Kavanagh from his grandmother, Paddy Kavanagh’s daughter.

Pte Paddy Kavanagh, Fiach’s great-grandfather, who survived the war

“She would often mention that her father was in the Great War and she would often mention her uncle Jack, saying that he was 18 when he was killed in the war and what a waste it was,” Moriarty says.

“I mentioned it to my uncles, but they had never heard of Jack Kavanagh. During Covid-19, I went down a rabbit hole on Ancestry.com and there was Jack Kavanagh. I knew I didn’t imagine that.

“I’m big into history. I just started writing an album about that time and now I had the main character – uncle Jack. I read as much as I could about the history of the Royal Dublin Fusiliers. So the album is the story of his journey as an adult from the Liberties to Gallipoli.

“While there are specifics about Jack in the album, I see him as a Liberties everyman, representing the men of that area at that time that followed the same path to fight in an imperial war during a time of great economic hardship.

“I included as much information about Dublin at that time to paint a picture of what it was like for a young man in Dublin in those turbulent times.”

His first song came after reading a book on Dublin tenement life by American author Kevin C Kearns. The song was about Jack Kavanagh running away from debt collectors is the opening track, Faddle Alley.

“I knew the start and end and I didn’t know which part of the story ... I wrote the whole album chronologically. There was so much material to work from.”

Moriarty teamed up with Damien Dempsey for the song I’m for Gallipoli which is now on YouTube.

Like many others from families who have rediscovered their roots, Moriarty is determined to break the silence that surrounds many of relatives who died in the first World War.

“It’s a huge part of Irish history that we don’t really acknowledge. We do on an official level, but culturally we don’t because it is so tied up in Britishness.

“It is shoved down our throats when we turn on English television and everybody is wearing a poppy. I’d love us to commemorate it in our own way. It is part of our culture and our history. It is part of who we are.”

Liberties by Fiach Moriarty is available at https://www.fiachmusic.com/