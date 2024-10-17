Rory Gallagher’s signature guitar sells for £700,000 at London auction

Guitarist Rory Gallagher (1948-1995) performing in 1972 at the Rainbow Theatre, London, on his trademark well worn sunburst Fender Stratocaster. Photograph: Debi Doss/Hulton Archive/Getty Images

Irish rock star Rory Gallagher’s signature Fender Stratocaster guitar has sold for £700,000 (approximately €841,000) at a London auction today.

The late Ballyshannon, Co Donegal-born musician’s iconic 1961 Sunburst Fender Stratocaster was up for auction at Bonham’s Auction House on Thursday. It joined around 150 instruments and other items in the collection from Gallagher’s 30-year long career. The Gallagher estate is currently managed by Gallagher’s brother and former manager Dónal Gallagher.

The guitar, which Gallagher bought second-hand for IR£100 on credit from Crowley’s Music Store in Cork in 1963, was sold at around 6pm. The buyer has not yet been confirmed. It was up for sale at an estimated price of £700,000 to £1 million (approximately €1.19 million).

One of the world’s most instantly recognisable electric guitars, the instrument became synonymous with the hard-rock and blues musician.

Tánaiste Micheál Martin had previously hinted that one of the State’s cultural institutions could move to buy Gallagher’s trademark Stratocaster.

In July, Mr Martin said he would raise the possible purchase of the guitar with Minister for Arts and Culture Catherine Martin.

“I would love if we could – obviously, I will talk to Arts and Culture Minister Catherine Martin and see what’s possible but it would be lovely if we could get that guitar back on Leeside,” he said. Gallagher moved to Cork as a child.

While people could bid online for most items in the collection, this was not allowed in the case of the highly sought-after Fender Stratocaster.

Other items up for sale at the auction on Thursday afternoon include a 1958 Fender Stratocaster electric guitar, known as Rory’s “backup Strat” (estimated £100,000-£150,000); 1966 Fender Telecaster electric guitar, (estimated £120,000-£150,000); other electric and acoustic guitars and a mandolin, alongside a number of amps and musical accessories.

A number of charities will benefit from the proceeds of the auction.

Playing both as a solo artist and with his band Taste, Gallagher sold more than 30 million records worldwide throughout his career. Becoming one of Ireland’s first international rock stars, Gallagher was known for his virtuosic style of guitar playing. During his lifetime, he influenced musicians including Eric Clapton, Brian May of Queen and many others.

He died unexpectedly in 1995 following complications from a liver transplant, at the age of 47.