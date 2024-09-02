Coldplay’s last night in Dublin: Croke Park information, setlist, stage times and will it stop raining?

Croke Park will be Paradise for Coldplay fans on Monday evening as the band close the European leg of their Music of the Spheres World Tour at the Dublin venue. It’s their fourth show in the capital, with our reviewer Pat Carty describing the first as “an inventive triumph of staging, dynamics, pacing, and connection”.

“Given the speed with which this four-night run in Jones’ Road sold out, Coldplay are just as much “the people’s band” as Oasis who dominated the news this week, albeit perhaps for a different set of people. The Gallaghers and certain rock snobs might find Coldplay’s open-hearted approach gauche but Chris Martin does not waste time worrying about what’s “cool”. He’s far too busy putting on a show that does everything bar set fire to Croke Park,” he wrote.

And here’s what it all looked like in pictures.

Ahead of the string of gigs, lead singer Chris Martin surprised fans with a performance on Grafton Street on Wednesday while recording a music video for the band’s latest single, We Pray.

The British band, which formed in 1997, has nine studio albums and will be releasing a new record, Moon Music, in October.

Heading to the last gig in Croke Park? Check out everything you need to know below.

When do they play?

Coldplay will play the last of four dates in Croke Park on Monday, September 2nd.

Are tickets still available?

Unfortunately tickets for the four shows sold out, but keep an eye on Ticketmaster because resale tickets may become available. Organisers advise fans to buy tickets from authorised sellers only.

What if I have a ticket, but need to collect it?

If you are lucky enough to have tickets and you need to collect them, you can go to the Ticketmaster box office which will be located at the junction of the North Circular Road and Russell Street/Jones Road. The box office will be open from 3pm.

What time does the gig start?

Gates open at 5pm with no early queuing permitted. The show will start with the first support act at 6.30pm. A second support act will take to the stage at 7.15pm before Coldplay at 8.30pm. Organisers are advising fans to be in the venue 45 minutes before the show starts.

Who are the support acts?

First up is Lucan’s Aby Coulibaly who has been making large strides with her music this year. The 24-year-old, who featured in The Irish Times’s 50 people to watch in 2024 list after the release of her EP At The End Of The Day, It’s Night, was also recently chosen as the support act for ex-Rudimental artist Olivia Dean in Dublin. Coulibaly’s latest single, Glow, was released just last week.

She shared her excitement about supporting Coldplay in a post on Instagram: “Honestly I’m still trying to process what’s about to happen tomorrow. I grew up listening to Coldplay, shout outs to my mam. Like I still remember my sister running down the stairs to play Magic for my mam and I when it come out and anytime I listen to that song it brings back that core memory. NOSTALGIA!!! Moio and I were speaking about how we would love to see Coldplay live one day and how magical that would be. Now not only to get to see them live but I get the privilege to warm up the stage for them.”

Also supporting Coldplay is American singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers, whose latest album, Don’t Forget Me, was released earlier this year. Rogers has supported several shows and recently joined Chris Martin on stage in Vienna for a cover of Taylor Swift’s song Love Story.

How do I get there and home again?

Croke Park is well served by public transport. Bus, rail, Dart and Luas transport options can all bring you within walking distance of the venue. O’Connell street is a 15- to 20-minute walk to the stadium. Plan your journey online from anywhere in Ireland to the venue via transportforireland.ie.

Once you get to the venue, follow the colour route on your ticket:

Blue route: Enter via Jones Road and Russell Street.

Red route (Cusack Stand): Enter via St James Avenue and Foster Terrace.

Yellow route (Davin Stand): Enter via St Margaret’s Terrace.

Green route (Front pitch standing): Enter via Josephs Avenue.

Red route (Front and main pitch standing): Enter via St James Avenue and Foster Terrace.

What will they play?

With several albums in their catalogue, Coldplay have a lot of songs to choose from. The set list below, from Croke Park, gives some idea of what to expect.

Light Through the Veins

Flying Theme

Higher Power

Adventure of a Lifetime

Paradise

The Scientist

Viva la Vida

Hymn for the Weekend

Magic

God Put a Smile Upon Your Face

Yellow

Human Heart

People of the Pride

Clocks

WE PRAY

Infinity Sign

Something Just Like This

My Universe

A Sky Full of Stars

Sunrise

Sparks

The Jumbotron Song

Crazy World

Fix You

GOOD FEELINGS

feelslikeimfallinginlove

A Wave

What’s the story with security?

Anyone entering the stadium must have a valid ticket. All under-16s must be accompanied by a person over 25. All under-14s must have seated tickets as they will not be permitted on the pitch/standing area. Children under five are not recommended to attend.

Organisers have said security checks will be in operation and concertgoers are advised not bring a bag unless it is necessary. Bags larger than A4, glass or cans, umbrellas, alcohol, garden furniture, selfie sticks, flares, professional cameras and audio recording equipment will not be permitted.

What about disabled access?

Contact MCD productions at access@mcd.ie for accessible parking and information about wheelchair access to the venue and accessible seating.

Can I take photographs at the concert?

Yes, but only with a smartphone or small digital camera. Professional cameras with a detachable lens and any other recording equipment are banned.

What’s the weather forecast?

A rather cloudy and wet start to Monday’s weather but the rain and drizzle will clear later this afternoon leaving a mix of cloudy periods and some clear spells. Temperatures are expected to be between 14 to 16 degrees with some light winds.

Remember this is an outdoor venue, be prepared for the changeable Irish weather – think raincoats and sun cream, but remember, no umbrellas.