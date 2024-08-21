Deacon Blue at Collins Barracks: Stage times, setlist, ticket information, how to get there and more

Deacon Blue will perform at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks, in Dublin this weekend as part of their All The Old 45s – The Very Best of Deacon Blue Tour.

The Scottish sophisti-pop rockers will open this summer’s Wider Than Pictures concert series at the historic venue. Now in its third year, the Wider Than Pictures series features five nights of concerts at the Dublin location, including performances by James Blunt, The The, James and Gossip.

Deacon Blue’s return to the capital comes after two sold-out shows at the 3Olympia Theatre last October and a concert in England last week.

If you’re attending the six-piece band’s concert, here’s everything you need to know.

READ MORE

When do they play?

The band will play at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks, Dublin, on Friday, August 23rd.

What time should I arrive?

Gates open at 6pm, with the first support act scheduled for 7pm and the second at 7:50pm, before Deacon Blue take the stage at 9pm. The gig will end by 10:30pm and the bars will close at 10pm.

Who are the support acts?

Deacon Blue will be supported by their fellow Scots, Altered Images – a Glaswegian new wave/post-punk band fronted by singer Clare Grogan – along with WineMom, a four-piece indie pop band from Dublin.

How do I get there – and home again?

The concert organisers have recommended using public transport where possible, and suggested the Luas as the quickest and easiest way to get there.

By Luas: The closest Luas stop is Museum, which is on the Red Line.

By train: Heuston Station is just a short stroll from the venue.

By bus: Dublin Bus has several routes that stop near the venue, including: 124, 39, 39A, 60, 782 and C2.

What will they play?

At a gig in the 3Olympia last year, the band played the hits their fans know and love. So you can expect this weekend’s gig to look something like this:

A New House

S.H.A.R.O.N

Chocolate Girl

Cover From The Sky

In Our Room

I’ll Never Fall In Love Again

Dancing In The Dark

All Over The World

Will We Be Lovers

Wages Day

Bethlehem Begins

Your Swaying Arms

Loaded

Your Town

Love and Regret

When Will You (make my telephone ring)

Twist and Shout

Real Gone Kid

The Believers

Raintown

Peace Will Come

Dignity

Fergus Sings the blues

Keep Me In Your Heart

Are there any tickets left?

At the time of writing, there are still some tickets available on ticketmaster.ie. If these sell out, keep an eye out for resale tickets.

What’s the story with security?

Entry into the concert is through Liffey Street West. The event is over 18s. Fans have been advised to have their IDs available and their ticket ready before entering the grounds.

Bags must be A4 size or smaller and all fans will be subject to searches. The concert promoters have asked concertgoers to respect the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks, as a national landmark, and be patient when entering and exiting the grounds.

For the safety of everyone at the concert, the following items are prohibited: fireworks, Chinese lanterns, flares, high-power torches, laser pens, alcohol or drugs, animals (except guide dogs), anything which could be considered an offensive weapon, umbrellas, high-visibility clothing and bicycles.

Can I take photographs at the concert?

Professional photography equipment is not allowed, and this applies to drones, selfie sticks and cameras with detachable lenses. Anyone using professional cameras close to the stage may be intercepted by security, and organisers have recommended fans to use best judgment.

What’s the weather forecast?

Mixed conditions are expected on Friday evening, with a combination of sunshine and blustery showers. High temperatures will range from 14 to 18 degrees. A light rain jacket wouldn’t go amiss.