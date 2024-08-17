Electric Picnic 2024: Sunday stage times for all the top areas, weather forecast and more

It’s day three, your head may be Spinning Around, but Kylie is hitting Stradbally tonight and it’s a performance you won’t want to miss. It’s hard to believe today is the final day of the festival, but the lineup is packed, so check out the acts and stage times below to plan your day.

What’s the weather forecast?

The final day of the festival is expected to enjoy pleasant weather, with a mix of sunshine and clouds. It will likely stay dry, with temperatures reaching up to 18 degrees.

This year's Electric Picnic site map

Stage times

Main stage

10.30pm-midnight Kylie Minogue

8.45-9.45pm Raye

7-8pm Tom Grennan

5.30-6.30pm The Wolfe Tones

4.15-5pm David Kushner

2.30-3.30pm The Stranglers

1-2pm Glória LGBT+ Choir

Electric Arena

10.30pm-midnight Peggy Gou

9-10pm Damien Dempsey

7.30-8.30pm CMAT

6.15-7pm Teddy Swims

4.45-5.30pm Dean Lewis

3.30-4.15pm Darren Kiely

2-2.45pm Florence Road

Rankin’s Wood

11pm-midnight Hermitage Green

9.30-10.30pm Berlioz (DJ)

8-9pm The Teskey Brothers

6.45-7.30pm Del Water Gap

5.30-6.15pm Artemas

4.30-5.15pm Bambie Thug

3.15-4pm Soft Launch

2.15-2.45pm The Psychs

Terminus Stage

10.30pm-midnight Hannah Laing

9.15-10.30pm horsegiirL

7.45-9.15pm La La

6.30-7.45pm Shee

Three Music Stage

8.15-9pm Thee Sacred Souls

7-7.45pm Zimmer90

5.45-6.30pm Nieve Ella

4.30-5.15pm Bricknasty

3.30-4pm Spiritual Cramp

2.30-3pm Spider

