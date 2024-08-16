Electric Picnic 2024: Saturday stage times for all the top areas, weather forecast and more

Ready for day two? From Calvin Harris on the Main Stage to Kneecap taking over the Electric Arena, festivalgoers are spoiled for choice. Here are the acts and stage times you need to know to plan your day.
What’s the weather forecast?
Conditions will become cloudier on Saturday, with light showers expected in the afternoon. Sunny spells are likely to develop in the evening, with temperatures ranging from 16 to 20 degrees.
Stage times
Main stage
- 11pm-1am Calvin Harris
- 9.15-10.15pm Kodaline
- 7.30-8.30pm Kasabian
- 6-7pm The Saw Doctors
- 4.45-5.30pm The Mary Wallopers
- 3.15-4pm Somebody’s Child
- 2-2.45pm Chasing Abbey
Electric Arena
- 11.30pm-12.30am Lankum
- 10-11pm J Hus
- 8.30-9.30pm The Waterboys
- 7.15-8pm Kneecap
- 5.45-6.30pm Moncrieff
- 4.30-5.15pm Amble
- 3.15-4pm Dylan Flynn & the Dead Poets
- 2.15-2.45pm WineMom
Rankin’s Wood
- 10.30-11.30pm The Scratch
- 9-10pm Channel Tres
- 7.45-8.30pm Loreen
- 6.15-7pm Dasha
- 5-5.45pm 49th & Main
- 3.45-4.30pm Blindboy
- 2.30-3.15pm The Clockworks
Terminus Stage
- 11.30pm-1am Dyen
- 10-11.30pm Funk Tribu
- 8.30-10pm Luciiid
- 7.30-8.30pm Black Traffic
- 6.30-7.30pm 666cmg
Three Music Stage
- 8.45-9.25pm Jordan Adetunji
- 7.30-8.15pm Jalen Ngonda
- 6.30-7pm Daydreamers
- 5.30-6pm Cardinals
- 4.30-5pm Big Sleep
- 3.30-4pm Cliffords
- 2-3pm Three Music Slot
