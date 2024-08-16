Subscriber OnlyMusic

Electric Picnic 2024 in pictures: 75,000 fans arrive in Stradbally for the summer’s biggest music festival

The first festivalgoers pitched their tents on Thursday. Tens of thousands more have been reaching the festival site, in Co Laois, today

Electric Picnic 2024: Siobhán Britton, Bridín Doyle and Emma Kavanagh, from Wexford, pitch their tent. Photograph: Alan Betson
Fri Aug 16 2024 - 17:03
Electric Picnic 2024: Gráinne Mclaughlin, Jack Shirley and Rebecca Carroll, from Donegal, Dublin and Clare, were among the first early-access campers to arrive on Thursday. Photograph: Alan Betson
Electric Picnic 2024: Shauna Gleeson, Mairi Brolan, Avril Clohessy and Jade O’Dowd from Tipperary. Photograph: Alan Betson
Electric Picnic 2024: Mark Sweeney, Cormac Sweeney, Keri Sweeney, Aoife Sweeney and Dean Gibbons, from Fanad, in Co Donegal, on Thursday. Photograph: Alan Betson
Electric Picnic 2024: Ian Farrington from Dublin arriving on Thursday. Photograph: Alan Betson
Electric Picnic 2024: Orla McNamee, Emma Brady, Angela Brady and Aideen Dermody, from Offaly and Westmeath, on Friday. Photograph: Alan Betson
Electric Picnic 2024: Niall Kelly from Tipperary, Paddy Doheny from Carlow, Sean O’Reilly from Cork and Saoirse Glynn from Galway. Photograph: Alan Betson
Electric Picnic 2024: a group of friends from Wexford put up their tent on Friday. Photograph: Alan Betson
Electric Picnic 2024: Saoirse Kennedy, Emma Murphy, Ellen Clusker, Róisín Smithers and Lauren Hammond, from Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson
Electric Picnic 2024: Ciara Moxom and Aoife Keane, from Kildare. Photograph: Alan Betson
Electric Picnic 2024: Morgan Kenny, from Lucan, in Co Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson
Electric Picnic 2024: Diarmuid Molumby and Geraldine Molumby, from Tipperary. Photograph: Alan Betson
Electric Picnic 2024: friends from Louth, Wexford and Wicklow display the essential festival survival items. Photograph: Alan Betson
Electric Picnic 2024: Michael Dunne, Ian Reilly, Tracey Mulligan and Ciara Mulligan, from Tallaght and Balbriggan, speak across the divide between the Silver and Cosmic Avenue campsites on Friday. Photograph: Alan Betson
Electric Picnic 2024: Jordan O’Loughlin, Lauren O’Sullivan and Aisling Curran, from Clare and Dublin. Photograph: Alan Betson
Electric Picnic 2024: thousands of early arrivals in the Terminus tent on Thursday for an attempt to set the Guinness World Record for the largest rock-the-boat dance, in support of Save Our Sons & Daughters, a mental-health and suicide-prevention charity. Photograph: Alan Betson
