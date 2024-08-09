Electric Picnic 2024: Final lineup of acts revealed, weather, ticket information and more

Electric Picnic: CMAT, Kylie Minogue and Kneecap are just some of the acts set to grace the stages of Stradbally. Photographs: Getty Images

Do you have your tent and wellies ready to go? It’s just a few days until Ireland’s largest music festival, Electric Picnic, kicks off in Co Laois. From August 16th-18th – a little earlier than usual this year – some 75,000 people are expected to descend on the fields of the Stradbally estate for a weekend of music, comedy, chats and general festival shenanigans. Whether you’re a veteran festivalgoer or just getting your feet wet – hopefully not literally – here is everything you need to know before heading to EP.

Who is playing?

Seán Mckenna and Charles Hendy of the The Mary Wallopers. Photograph: Tom Honan

There are far too many acts to mention them all, but highlights include headliners Kylie Minogue, Noah Kahan and Calvin Harris. There is also an extensive line-up of Irish artists you will want to catch, such as CMAT, Lankum, Kneecap, The Wolfe Tones and Bambie Thug.

On top of that, new acts have just been added to the line-up. Irish groups The Saw Doctors and The Mary Wallopers are now set to perform with Hermitage Green, Chasing Abbey, Jordan Adetunji and Odhran Murphy also added to the bill.

For all the latest festival news, stage times, reviews and more, download The Irish Times app.

READ MORE

When does it all start and finish?

Things kick off from 4pm on Thursday, August 15th, when early entry pass holders can enter the campsites.

These passes are sold out, but keep an eye on ticketmaster.ie for any last-minute resale tickets. For the early birds, there are usually a couple of acts performing on Thursday evening, with a special event this year that you won’t want to miss. At the Terminus stage at 8pm, organisers are attempting to break the world record for the largest “Rock the Boat” dance, raising funds for mental health and suicide prevention charity Sosad Ireland. The evening promises to be full of 90′s throwback songs, prizes and craic.

Friday, Saturday and Sunday will see live performances and festival attractions day and night. Everybody should be cleared out and on the way home for a very big cup of tea by 1pm on Monday.

What’s the camping like?

General camping opens for Weekend Camping ticket holders from 9am on Friday, August 16th, and closes at 1pm on Monday, August 19th. The campsites are staffed 24 hours a day and attendees can arrive at any time during this period.

For those opting for something a little more boujee, EP’s Boutique campsites offer a more refined festival experience – if you’re happy to fork out more than €1,000 for many options. At the time of writing there are a limited number of these tents still available.

There will be 14 AIR (assistance, information and response) hubs across the campsites and arena, where local community groups and charities will provide safeguarding and support.

Make sure to bring a bag for any wet or dirty clothing and rubbish bags for any mess that will inevitably be created over the weekend.

Will we be fed, watered and showered?

There will be several food stalls at the festival and free drinking water points across the campsites and arena next to the toilet blocks. Cleansing is not an optional endeavour (your tentmates will thank us later). Showers are available on site, but if you don’t want to wait in line, like many seasoned festivalgoers some baby wipes and dry shampoo can do the trick.

Can I smoke and vape?

Smoking and vaping is not permitted in enclosed spaces, this includes any indoor stages, tents and marquees. Disposable vapes are been banned due to their impact on the environment, but refillable vapes are permitted.

Can I charge my phone?

Mobile phone company Three will be providing charging facilities in the late night arena, Jimi Hendrix campsite and the Samuel Beckett campsite.

What about other valuables?

Bring as few as possible. And consider renting a locker or storage box for the weekend in the Jimi Hendrix campsite. The organisers recommend using them for valuables such as cash, wallets, IDs and cameras. They also point out that the boxes are “perfect for storing larger items, such as alcohol”. Because getting back to your tent to discover that somebody’s nicked your drink could be a real downer, in fairness.

This is a cashless event. All bars, food stalls and other traders will only accept card payment, so make sure to bring your cards or a charger for your phone if that’s your preferred payment method.

How do I get there?

Dominic Sheridan and Connor Reddan from Nenagh all set for camping on the first day of the festival last year. Photograph: Alan Betson

Organisers stress that you need to follow EP signage and Garda directions, rather than what your satnav says, once you’re close to the festival site. There are different routes depending on where you are coming from, whether you are driving yourself or being dropped off, and what kind of ticket you have.

By bus

Several bus companies are offering travel to and from EP:

Marathon Coaches will operate hourly services from North Wall Quay, bus stop number 7623, from Thursday to Sunday. Return services are also available. Early bird return tickets are priced at €35, while standard tickets are €50.

TravelMaster will be providing nationwide return services to and from the festival on August 15th and 16th, with return services operating on the 19th. Services will be running from 18 counties. Tickets are priced between €30-€70.

Irish Concert Travel will run a countrywide return service with tickets costing €55.

Martleys of Portlaoise will be running a shuttle bus from Portlaoise train station to Stradbally. Tickets for this service can be purchased at the station.

will be running a shuttle bus from Portlaoise train station to Stradbally. Tickets for this service can be purchased at the station. Buses to Concerts will be return services from Belfast, Lisburn, Banbridge, Newry, Dundalk, Drogheda and Dublin, with prices from €69.64

By train

Portlaoise has the closest station to the festival. You can check services on the Irish Rail website. From Portlaoise, Martleys of Portlaoise will be running a shuttle bus between the station and the festival site.

[ Electric Picnic 2024: 12 must-sees at this year’s festival, from music to comedy and podcasts to foodOpens in new window ]

By car

M7 southbound (from Dublin and the North): Exit the M7 at Ballydavis interchange junction 16 and follow event traffic signage and gardaí on duty for directions to designated parking areas.

M7 northbound (Limerick and the southwest): Continue on the M7 and exit at junction 17, then follow event traffic signage and gardaí on duty for directions to designated parking areas.

M8 northbound (Cork and south): Exit the M8 at junction 3 for Ballacolla and Abbeyleix, after that just follow event traffic signage and directions from gardaí.

N80 Carlow and southeast: Travel along the N80 and N78 to Simmons Mills and proceed via the Windy Gap into Stradbally. Turn left at Court Square (opposite Dunne’s pub) on to the Timahoe Road and turn left into the designated car park.

N80 west: Proceed via Mountmellick and on to Portlaoise Town. At Fairgreen roundabout turn right on to the ring road. Continue to Mountrath road R445 and turn right. Continue to Rockdale roundabout and turn left on to the ring road L26964-0. Turn right at the roundabout on to the N77 to Meelick junction where traffic route merges with event traffic from the M7 northbound and Limerick southwest.

If you have a family weekend ticket, early-entry pass, or Sunday ticket: The festival website has additional route details.

If you’re dropping people off or picking them up: The pickup and drop-off point is located in Pudo (Pick Up and Drop Off) off the N80. Pedestrian access into site is via the PUDO gate. This is in the same location as in previous years and can be used by parents, friends, taxis and registered minibuses coaches.

By camper van: Campervan access opens from 4pm on Thursday, August 15th. You can find route details on the EP website.

By helicopter: Ah, now.

Are there any tickets left?

All tickets for this year’s festival are long sold out, but you can keep an eye out for any resale tickets at ticketmaster.ie – they’re like gold dust. Always buy tickets from accredited sources only.

What’s the age policy?

EP is strictly an over-18s event, but children aged 12 and under can attend when accompanied by an ticket-holding adult and no extra ticket is necessary. The organisers have recommended bringing ID for each child – a colour photocopy of their passport should suffice.

What’s the security like?

You and your bag may be searched at the entrance, on the site or as you leave. Any item that could be considered usable as a weapon, or which might endanger or disrupt anybody else, will be confiscated, according to the organisers.

You can bring up to 48 cans of alcohol per person into the campsite (and up to four cans per person into the arena after 2am), as well as reusable bottles, bottles of water and soft drinks (although you must keep them sealed, and ensure they are no more than 500ml in size, if you want to bring them into the arena before the bars close, at 2am). Food, small glass items such as perfume bottles (up to 100ml) and make-up mirrors, and medication (organisers recommend bringing your prescription or a doctor’s note) are also permitted.

This is not a complete list, and it may be updated, so check the festival website.

What should I bring?

Organisers advise not to bring more than you need, and don’t worry if you forget something, most things can be bought on-site if necessary. Here is what you definitely don’t want to forget:

Entry ticket and ID

Medication, if needed

Clothing for all weather and comfortable footwear

Camping equipment including a sleeping bag and ground mat

An empty reusable bottle of any size

Refuse sacks for rubbish, recycling and any wet/dirty clothing

Power bank to charge devices

Bunting or decoration to easily distinguish your tent

What’s the weather forecast?

It’s early days yet, and the forecast could change, but at the moment Thursday is looking overcast with highs of 16 degrees – perfect for any early bird ticket holders looking to pitch their tents early.

Friday will see rain and cloud during the day with highs of 20 degrees, so don’t forget your rain gear, and sun cream. Is it really an Irish festival without changeable weather?

Festivalgoers will be happy with drier conditions forecast for Saturday and Sunday.

As always: wrap up, bring more changes of clothes than you think you’ll need, and don’t forget your rain jacket and waterproof footwear.