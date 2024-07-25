Statue of Sinéad O’Connor unveiled at National Wax Museum

A wax sculpture of Sinéad O’Connor has been unveiled at the National Wax Museum to mark the one-year anniversary of the singer’s death. Video: Enda O'Dowd

A statue of Sinéad O’Connor has been unveiled at the National Wax Museum to mark the one year anniversary of the singer’s death on July 26th.

The statue, inspired by her famous video for Nothing Compares 2 U, was commissioned by her close friend and museum owner, Paddy Dunning, and created by wax artist PJ Heraghty.

O’Connor’s version of Nothing Compares 2 U spent weeks at number one in Ireland and the UK in 1990 and propelled her to stardom.

The Dublin-born singer was also known for being outspoken on her struggles with her mental health and was said to have helped change Ireland because of her criticism of the Catholic Church.

“The idea behind this statue was to show a time where she did a video of the song Nothing Compares 2 U, in which she was dressed in black. She was sad and emotional, and the song was a brilliant perfect pitch. The tear shown in the song was real and touched everyone’s heart. So, we went on to portray that song in her statue,” Mr Dunning said.

“The reason to choose this song and the tearing moment was to remember the time when Sinead sprang to International fame, especially with that video and that look,” Mr Dunning said.

Museum Director Paddy Dunning and the new wax figure of Sinead O'Connor at the National Wax Museum. Photograph: Sam Boal/Collins

Wax artist PJ Heraghty Heraghty said the statue and face detailing were designed to keep in mind Sinéad’s serious nature.

“It minimum takes 3 months to finalise a wax statue. You start by sculpting the clay from different angles, then you mould it and cast it in wax. Then you begin to work on detailing, putting the eyes in. You have to get the form and proportions right. That’s not easy, especially with ladies because women are much more subtle in form,” said Mr. Heraghty.

Sinéad O’Connor died due to natural causes in her London home on July 26th last year, aged 56.