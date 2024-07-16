Phoenix at Iveagh Gardens: Stage times, set list, ticket information, weather and more

French band Phoenix are back on Irish shores for the first time in seven years.

Known for hits like Lisztomania and 1901, they are here as part of their Alpha Zulu tour, the same name as their 2022 album which was shaped by memories of Covid and the death of their friend and collaborator, Philippe Zdar.

Fans can, however, expect, a mix of songs from across Phoenix’s discography at their upcoming gig.

If you are heading to the Iveagh Gardens to see Phoenix, keep reading to find out everything you need to know.

When do they play?

Phoenix play Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens on Thursday, July 18th.

What time should I arrive?

Doors open at 6.30pm, with Phoenix due on stage at 9pm.

Who is the support act?

We’ll give you an update as soon as details of the support act are announced, but they are due on stage at 8pm.

Are there any tickets left?

At the time of writing there are still some tickets available on Ticketmaster. Buy tickets from official sources only.

How do I get there and home again?

There is no car parking available at the venue, however, there are car parks located around the city centre. The closest is Q-Park at Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre. Pre-booking is available at q-park.ie.

Luas, bus and rail transport options can all bring you within a short walk of the venue. Plan your journey online from anywhere in Ireland via the journey planner at transportforireland.ie.

What will Phoenix play?

At their recent concert in Segrate, Italy, the band’s set list looked something like this:

Lisztomania

Entertainment

Lasso

Too Young / Girlfriend

Alpha Zulu

Ti amo

After Midnight

Armistice

Love Like a Sunset Part I

Love Like a Sunset Part II

Long Distance Call

Tonight

Identical

Rome

If I Ever Feel Better

What’s the story with security?

All under-18s must be accompanied by an adult. Only bags under A4 size will be permitted into the venue and bags will be subject to a search.

Items not permitted include any article that may be used as a weapon, bottles, cans, flasks, frisbees, illegal substances, scooters, skateboards, flag poles, selfie sticks, flares, laser devices, prams/push chairs, inflatable and folding chairs, large suitcases/rucksacks, laptops, illegal merchandise items, umbrellas, hampers, cold boxes, air horns, alcohol, drinks, food and animals (except service dogs and guide dogs).

There will be food and drink available to purchase at the gig but fans should note it is a cashless venue and there is no ATM on site, so make sure to bring card payment or keep your phone charged for electronic cards.

Any person deemed to be offensive or abusive, or who may compromise public safety, will not be admitted and may be reported to Gardaí. There will be a first aid post at the venue staffed by trained medics.

Can I take photographs at the concert?

Yes, but not with a professional camera including those with a detachable lens.

What’s the weather forecast?

At the time of writing, Thursday is forecast to see scattered outbreaks of rain or drizzle and spells of sunshine developing early in the day, with mostly dry conditions developing through the evening. Highest temperatures are set to be 17-22 degrees. As this is an outdoor event, be prepared for changeable weather, but remember – no umbrellas.