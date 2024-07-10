Pillow Queens at Iveagh Gardens: Stage times, set list, ticket information and more

Sarah Corcoran of Pillow Queens, who are due to play in Dublin this weekend. Photograph: Tom Honan

Formed in 2016, Dublin indie rock band Pillow Queens burst on to the scene with their debut demo EP Calm Girls, leading to a string of Irish and UK dates and festival appearances. Their debut album, In Waiting, arrived in 2020 and resulted in an Irish Album of the Year nomination. The women then went on to tour North America, the UK and Europe and play at SXSW. The band’s second album, Leave the Light On, followed in 2022, with their most recent, Name Your Sorrow, released in 2024, feeling like a step in another direction.

If you are heading to the Iveagh Gardens to see Pillow Queens at their biggest headline show to date, keep reading to find out everything you need to know.

[ Pillow Queens: ‘We’re better on a big stage because we already think we’re famous’ ]

When do they play?

Pillow Queens take to the stage at Dublin’s Iveagh Gardens this Saturday, July 13th.

What time should I arrive?

Doors open at 6:30pm, with Morgana starting at 8pm and Pillow Queens due on stage at 9pm.

Who is the support act?

Pillow Queens will be supported by special guest Morgana, the Belfast singer-songwriter who started out with Gemma Doherty as Saint Sister in 2015 and has since embarked on a solo project.

Are there any tickets left?

At the time of writing there are still some tickets available from Ticketmaster. Buy tickets from official sources only.

How do I get there and home again?

There is no car parking available at the venue; however, there are car parks located around the city centre. The closest is Q-Park at Stephen’s Green Shopping Centre. Pre-booking is available at q-park.ie.

Luas, bus and rail transport options can all bring you within a short walk of the venue. Plan your journey online from anywhere in Ireland via the journey planner at transportforireland.ie.

What will Pillow Queens play?

Here’s what the group played when they performed in Glasgow recently:

February 8th

Suffer

Be by Your Side

Blew Up the World

Hearts & Minds

The Bar’s Closed

Holy Show

Love II

Gone

So Kind

Friend of Mine

One Night

Heavy Pour

Liffey

Encore

Like a Lesson

Notes on Worth

What’s the story with security?

All under-18s must be accompanied by an adult. Only bags under A4 size will be permitted into the venue and bags will be subject to a search.

Items not permitted include any article that may be used as a weapon, bottles, cans, flasks, frisbees, illegal substances, scooters, skateboards, flag poles, selfie sticks, flares, laser devices, prams/push chairs, inflatable and folding chairs, large suitcases/rucksacks, laptops, illegal merchandise items, umbrellas, hampers, cold boxes, air horns, alcohol, drinks, food and animals (except service dogs and guide dogs).

There will be food and drink available to purchase on site but fans should note it is a cashless venue and there is no ATM on site, so make sure to bring card payment or keep your phone charged for electronic cards.

Any person deemed to be offensive or abusive, or who may compromise public safety, will not be admitted and may be reported to gardaí. There will be a first aid post at the venue staffed by trained medics.

Can I take photographs at the concert?

Yes, but not with a professional camera including those with a detachable lens.

What’s the weather forecast?

Saturday is expected to be dry and cloudy, with temperatures of about 15 degrees in the evening. Gigs in Iveagh Gardens are, however, outdoor events so patrons should prepare for all weather eventualities.