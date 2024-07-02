Hozier at Marlay Park: Stage times, set list, ticket availability, how to get there and more

Irish superstar Hozier takes to the stage in Dublin’s Marlay Park this Friday, June 5th for a sold-out show following his first number one in the Irish singles chart with his international smash hit Two Sweet, taken from his latest EP release Unheard. His previous Irish chart peak was at number two with his debut single Take Me To Church in 2014, and since then, Hozier has been at the forefront of both the domestic and international music scenes. He sold more than one million tickets worldwide for his headline tour in 2023, and the Wicklow man’s success only seems to grow.

If you are heading to Marlay Park to see Hozier, keep reading to find out everything you need to know.

When does he play?

Hozier plays Marlay Park on Friday, July 5th.

What time should I arrive?

Gates open at 4pm and the concert is scheduled to start at 5pm.

READ MORE

[ Hozier: ‘If I wanted to make a f**king pop song, I would’ ]

Who are the support acts?

Special guests include Brittany Howard, Lord Huron, and Ye Vagabonds.

Are there any tickets left?

Unfortunately the concert is sold out, but you may be able to nab a ticket on resale from Ticketmaster.ie. Buy tickets from official sources only.

How do I get there and home again?

A map of the Marlay Park venue

Concertgoers have been asked to allow at least an extra three hours of travel time to and from the venue. Organisers have said delays are “inevitable” and fans are encouraged to use the special event transport outlined below.

By bus: Buses will transport fans to the grounds of Marlay Park. For information on where and when to get a bus, visit evntz.ie. Marathon is operating a bus service from Earlsfort Terrace in the city centre direct to the concert grounds; visit marathongroup.ie.

By Luas: Take the Luas green line from the city centre to Dundrum or Balally, both of which are a 35-minute walk to Marlay Park. A shuttle bus from Dundrum Luas station to Marlay Park will run every 30 minutes from 3.30pm, and tickets can be purchased from Marathon here. A joint ticket for Dundrum Town Centre parking and the shuttle bus can be purchased from Marathon here.

By car: Car parking at Marlay Park is extremely limited and must be pre-booked for €25 per car. The car park entrance is located on College Road and is accessed via Whitechurch Road. Only those who have pre-booked can park there. The organisers recommend the SuperValu car park on Ballinteer Avenue as a suitable spot for drop-off and collection by car. There will be road closures surrounding Marlay Park on the day.

By taxi: Following the concert, a passenger pickup point will be facilitated on the Brehon Field Road; however, organisers have said they cannot guarantee taxis will be available and it is not recommended that passengers use rickshaws.

Concertgoers have been asked not attempt to park illegally in areas surrounding Marlay Park, in local estates or outside local residences. Parking enforcement rules will be in operation and vehicles will be clamped or towed.

What will he play?

For those of you who would like to know what to expect, here is what the singer played at a recent gig in Barcelona:

Eat Your Young

Jackie and Wilson

From Eden

Angel of Small Death and the Codeine Scene

To Be Alone

Cherry Wine

Francesca

Almost (Sweet Music)

De Selby (Part 1)

Would That I

Unknown/Nth

De Selby (Part 2)

Too Sweet

Nina Cried Power

Movement

Take Me to Church

Encore

Work Song

What’s the story with security?

Under-16s must be accompanied by an adult over 25; bring your passport, Garda age card or driving licence as evidence of your date of birth. Allow time for security checks on the way in. Bags larger than A4 size will not be permitted and all bags may be searched; this can be time-consuming, so consider going bagless for easier entry. There will be no cloakroom or storage facilities. No umbrellas, alcohol, garden furniture, selfie sticks, drones, laser pens, aerosols, smoke and gas canisters, nitrous oxide and any associated equipment, flares, glasses, or cans, among other items, will be allowed into the event. There is no readmission to the concert, so once you leave there’s no getting back in.

It is also important to note there may be strobe lighting, lasers and pyrotechnics used at the gig, and no overnight or early queuing is allowed.

Can I take photographs at the concert?

Yes, but only with a smartphone or small camera. Professional cameras with a detachable lens and any other recording equipment are banned.

What’s the weather forecast?

At the time of writing, Friday is expected to be cloudy with temperatures between 8 and 14 degrees, with some rain expected in the evening time. But dress appropriately for all weather as Marlay Park is an outdoor venue – think wellies, boots or runners, layers, raincoats/ponchos and sun cream, but remember, no umbrellas.