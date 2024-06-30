Manic Street Preachers and Suede at Trinity College Dublin: Stage times, set list, ticket information and more

Heading for Trinity: James Dean Bradfield of the Manic Street Preachers and and Brett Anderson of Suede. Photographs: Getty Images

Manic Street Preachers and Suede play a double-header at the Summer Series of concerts at Trinity College Dublin on Tuesday, July 2nd. The bands are heading to Ireland and beyond on the back of a sold-out 2022 US tour, which Spin magazine described as “a joyous return”.

Brett Anderson and Suede were one of the defining groups of the Britpop era in the 1990s. The glam guitars of Bernard Butler and Anderson’s soaring vocals on songs such as Animal Nitrate ensured their debut album was an instant classic. Most critics consider their follow-up album, Dog Man Star, as their best work. Suede called time on the band in 2003, only to return in 2010. Their ninth and most recent studio album, Autofiction, was released in September 2022.

Regular visitors to these shores, The Manics, who formed in Wales in 1986, are working on their 15th studio album. The Everything Must Go record from 1996 turned James Dean Bradfield, Nicky Wire and Seán Moore into one of the biggest bands in the world, helped in no small part by the powerhouse guitars of single A Design for Life. Their most recent album, The Ultra Vivid Lament, went straight to number one in the UK on release.

If you are heading to see them in Trinity College, keep reading to find out everything you need to know.

When do they play?

Manic Street Preachers and Suede play Trinity College’s Summer Series in Dublin on Tuesday, July 2nd.

What time should I arrive?

Gates open at 7pm, with the show scheduled to start at 7.25pm.

Are there any tickets left?

The concert is sold out, but there may be resale tickets available on Ticketmaster.ie. Only buy tickets from reputable sources.

Who is the support act?

There are no support acts. Manic Street Preachers will open the show at about 7.25pm, before Suede take to the stage at 9.10pm.

How do I get there and home again?

Map of the venue for the Summer Series concerts at Trinity College Dublin

Plan and book your return travel arrangements in advance, allowing for at least an extra two hours travel time to and from the venue. Attendees are encouraged to walk, cycle and use public transport to get to the concert. There will be one entry point at Lincoln Place Gate between Nassau Street and Westland Row, and there will be no entry to the site via the Front Square or Nassau St gates.

By car: There will be no parking facilities provided at the concert site, and since the concert is in Dublin city centre, you may be best off parking elsewhere in the city and using public transport the rest of the way.

By train: Get the Dart to the Pearse Street or Tara Street stations, as they will be running services to and from the concerts each day. If travelling from Connolly/Heuston stations, get the Luas red line to Abbey Street and the green line from there to Dawson Luas stop, or you can walk as it’s about 15 minutes on foot.

By Luas: Trinity College is well serviced by the Luas green line, just get off at Dawson Luas stop and follow the signs to the concert.

By bus: Since you will be heading to a central part of the city, there are many Dublin Buses you can get to bring you within walking distance of the concert site. Routes 11, 37, 38, 38A, 38D, 39, 39A and 70 will bring you to Nassau Street and routes 9, 13, 16, 27, 49, 54a, 56a, 65b, 69, 77a, 83, 122, 123, 150 and 151 will bring you to Dame Street.

There is no accessible parking available for Trinity College, but if you have a blue badge, you can find accessible on-street parking here.

What will the Manic Street Preachers and Suede play?

Here is the set list from Suede’s recent concert, on June 22nd, at Seaclose Park, Newport, England.

Turn Off Your Brain and Yell

Personality Disorder

Trash

Animal Nitrate

The Drowners

It Starts and Ends With You

Sometimes I Feel I’ll Float Away

Killing of a Flashboy

Filmstar

Antidepressants

Pantomime Horse

She Still Leads Me On

Shadow Self

The 2 of Us

So Young

Metal Mickey

Beautiful Ones

New Generation

Encore:

Saturday Night

The Manic Street Preachers have not played a big gig since late 2023. Here is their set from the Star Theatre, Singapore, on November 22nd:

Motorcycle Emptiness

Everything Must Go

A Song for Departure

You Stole the Sun From My Heart

Still Snowing in Sapporo

Little Baby Nothing

Walk Me to the Bridge

From Despair to Where

A Design for Life

Australia

Slash ‘n’ Burn

Your Love Alone Is Not Enough

Enola/Alone

International Blue

Stay Beautiful

You Love Us

If You Tolerate This Your Children Will Be Next

What’s the story with security?

This is a strictly over-18s event – ID will be required and anyone under 18 will be refused entry without refund. Allow time for security checks on the way in, and remember Trinity College is a standing only site. Strict security checks will be in operation, and everyone will be subject to a search permissible under law.

Bags larger than A4 size will not be permitted and all bags may be searched; this can be time-consuming, so consider going bagless for easier entry. There will be no cloakroom or storage facilities. No umbrellas, alcohol, garden furniture, selfie sticks, drones, laser pens, aerosols, smoke and gas canisters, nitrous oxide and any associated equipment, flares, glasses, or cans, among other items, will be allowed into the event. There is no readmission to the concert, so once you leave there’s no getting back in.

Can I take photographs at the concert?

Yes, but only with a smartphone or small camera. Professional cameras with a detachable lens and any other recording equipment are banned.

What’s the weather forecast?

At the time of writing, Tuesday is forecast to be mostly cloudy with outbreaks of showers merging into longer spells of rain at times. Highest temperatures will be 14-18 degrees. As this is an outdoor gig, dress appropriately for inclement weather.