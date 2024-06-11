CMAT at Fairview Park, Dublin: Ticket information, stage times, set list, how to get there and more

Self-proclaimed international pop sensation CMAT takes to the stage in Dublin’s Fairview Park on Thursday June 13th. The sold out gig follows a year of enormous success for the Irish singer. Her second album, Crazymad, for Me, went to No 1 in Ireland and romped to No 25 in the UK. She has appeared on Later ... with Jools Holland, the BBC’s flagship music show, and last year sold out a string of nights at Dublin’s 3Olympia Theatre, earning a five-star review from The Irish Times. And this summer she’s doing it again.

The Irish Times named CMAT, real name Ciara Mary-Alice Thompson, as the best Irish solo act of 2023 and ranked Crazymad, for Me as one of the very best Irish albums of the year. With her particular blend of pop, indie and country music, the 28-year-old is unlikely to disappoint fans at her concert in Dublin this week. So what can we expect?

When does she play?

CMAT takes to the stage at Fairview Park on Thursday, June 13th.

Are tickets still available?

Unfortunately the concert is sold out, but resale tickets may become available at ticketmaster.ie. Buy tickets from accredited sources only.

READ MORE

What time should I arrive?

Gates open at 7pm, with the show scheduled to start at 7.30pm.

Who is the support act?

Baba Ali has been announced as the support act.

[ Michael D Higgins’s dogs, Cillian Murphy’s blue eyes and Enya’s voice: Patrick Freyne’s 30 real Irish icons ]

How do I get there and home again?

As traffic and parking delays are inevitable, you are encouraged to walk, cycle, use public transport and private coach services. There are no car-parking facilities on site and fans have been advised not to park illegally in surrounding residential areas.

By Dart: The Dart will run services to and from the concert. If you are planning on using the Dart, you can get off at Clontarf Road station. The last train south towards Connolly Station departs at 12.16am, and the last northbound train departs at 11.55pm More information can be found at irishrail.ie.

By bus: Dublin Bus will run services within walking distance of the concert. From the city centre, the buses leave from Eden Quay (14, 15, 27a, 27b), Abbey Street Lower (6, H1, H2, H3, 130) and Talbot Street (42, 43). Fans should get off at Fairview Park bus stop.

There will be signs on approach to the concert, which will take place at the Annesley Bridge end of Fairview Park.

Map showing location of Fairview Park venue stage

What will she play?

According to her recent show in Sheffield in May, here is a taster of what CMAT fans can expect on June 13th:

Nashville

California

I Don’t Really Care for You

Mayday

Whatever’s Inconvenient

Peter Bogdanovich

Aw, Shoot!

Wuthering Heights (Kate Bush cover)

Have Fun!

Where Are Your Kids Tonight? (Duet with Colm Conlan)

No More Virgos

Rent

I Wanna Be a Cowboy, Baby!

Stay for Something

What’s the story with security?

Under-16s must be always accompanied by someone aged over 25. Unaccompanied under-16s will be refused entry without a refund. Bring your passport, Garda age card or driving licence as evidence of your date of birth as strict age monitoring will be in place.

Allow time for security checks on the way in. Bags larger than A4 size will not be permitted and all bags may be searched, and this can be time-consuming, so consider going bagless for easier entry. There will be no cloakroom or storage facilities.

No umbrellas, alcohol, garden furniture, selfie sticks, flares, glasses or cans, among other items, will be allowed into the event. There are no readmissions to the concert, so once you leave there’s no getting back in.

[ CMAT breaks the UK: ‘It’s definitely happening over here. She’s getting bigger and bigger all the time’ ]

Can I take photographs at the concert?

Yes, but only with a smartphone or small digital camera. Professional cameras with a detachable lens and any other recording equipment are banned.

What’s the weather forecast?

Unfortunately, at the time of writing a cloudy, wet day is expected, with temperatures between 14-18 degrees. As always with weather in Ireland, the forecast is subject to change.

Regardless, remember that Fairview Park is a standing-only venue taking place on grass under canvas so dress accordingly for Irish weather; think wellies, boots or runners, layers, raincoats/ponchos and sun cream, but remember no umbrellas.