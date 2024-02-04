Billie Eilish and Kylie Minogue among winners at 2024 Grammy awards

Billie Eilish and her brother, Finneas O'Connell, accept the Grammy award for their song What Was I Made For? Photograph: Valerie Macon/AFP via Getty Images

Billie Eilish and Kylie Minogue were among the first music stars to win prizes at the 2024 Grammy awards pre-telecast ceremony.

The 66th annual ceremony is being held at the Crypto.com arena in Los Angeles, with the main ceremony presented by comedian Trevor Noah – marking his fourth consecutive year of hosting duties.

US star Eilish and her songwriting brother Finneas O’Connell appeared onstage to accept the award for their hit song What Was I Made For? from the Barbie album.

She said she is “just in awe” and “grateful every second of my life” for the recognition she has received over the years, adding “I am shocked”.

The 22-year-old also thanked Barbie director Greta Gerwig and producer-turned-star Margot Robbie for allowing her to make the song, which “saved me a little bit”.

Her songwriter brother O’Connell also thanked their father who worked as a construction worker at Mattel Corporation “to keep food on the table” for most of their childhood.

Eilish said: “Mum, you are my idol, inspiration and I would not be anything without you.”

Meanwhile, Australian singer-songwriter Minogue was also honoured for best pop dance recording for hit Padam Padam, which went viral last summer.

The 55-year-old was not present in person to collect the gong, but the song’s British producer Peter Rycroft, known professionally as Lostboy, appeared on stage and in the winners’ room after the win.

He said: “This is such a unique process on this song, it started as an idea with a friend who I wrote it with originally and we built up a fairly rough demo and it got into the hands of Kylie.

“She is such a powerhouse, she recorded her own vocals in her hotel room and sent me the project – she is very hands on and very collaborative.”

The Grammy pre-telecast ceremony also kicked off with a win for SZA and Phoebe Bridgers.

The US musicians won the Grammy for best pop duo for track Ghost In The Machine, while British star Fred Again was awarded best dance/electronic music album for Actual Life 3 (January 1 – September 9 2022). — PA