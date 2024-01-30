Ireland’s Bambie Thug to compete in first Eurovision Song Contest semi-final this May

Bambie Thug will represent Ireland performing Doomsday Blue in Malmö, Sweden this year at the 68th Eurovision Song Contest. Photograph: Andres Poveda

Ireland’s entry in the 2024 Eurovision Song Contest will compete in the first half of the first semi-final this May, following a draw on Tuesday evening.

Ireland was introduced during the live draw from Malmo in Sweden on Tuesday evening as one of only two countries to have won the contest seven times.

Bambie Thug will represent Ireland with their song Doomsday Blue following a contest on the Late Late Show last Friday.

The other countries competing in the first half of the first semi-final are Ukraine, Cyprus, Poland, Serbia, Lithuania and Croatia. The second half will comprise Slovenia, Iceland, Finland, Portugal, Luxembourg, Australia, Azerbaijan and Moldova.

Bambie Thug’s semi-final performance will take place on Tuesday, May 7th, with the prospect of a place in the grand final on Saturday, May 11th, at stake.

The second semi-final will take place on Thursday, May 9th, and feature performers from Austria, Malta, Switzerland, Greece, Czechia, Albania, Denmark, Armenia, Israel, Estonia, Georgia, Netherlands, Norway, Latvia, San Marino and Belgium.

Twenty countries will qualify via the semi-finals for a spot in the grand final. Germany, the UK, France, Italy and Spain, plus Sweden as this year’s host country, do not have to compete in a semi-final.

Originally from Macroom in Cork, Bambie Thug trained in ballet and took a dance scholarship in London, before studying musical theatre.

Bambie Thug’s song and its gothic staging was the overwhelming choice of two of three juries – the domestic one, and the watching public – though it was not the pick of the international jury.

The left field song is considered to be something of a gamble on the part of the Irish Eurovision organisers, and a departure from previous attempts to play it safe which have led to an abysmal record of only one qualification for the final in 10 attempts.

Six acts competed in the Eurosong final, which was held on Friday night’s Late Late Show.

The other performers were Isabella Kearney with Let Me Be The Fire, JyellowL with Judas, Ailsha with Go Tobann, and Erica-Cody with Love Me Like I Do.