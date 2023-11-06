Bruce Springsteen’s shows in Kilkenny and Cork sell out in 90 minutes

Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band will play four Irish concerts as part of a 22-date European tour in 2024. Photograph: Jordan Pettitt/PA Wire

Half of Bruce Springsteen and the E Street Band’s four Irish concerts for 2024 sales sold out within 90 minutes of going on sale this morning.

The performers gigs in Nowlan Park in Kilkenny on May 12th and Páirc Uí Chaoimh in Cork on May 16th sold out, while there are still tickets available for his concerts at Boucher Playing Fields in Belfast on May 9th and Croke Park in Dublin on May 19th.

Tickets went on sale at 8am, with customers queuing online well in advance to see the singer who also sold out the RDS Main Arena in Dublin three times last May, playing a three-hour show each night.

The 74-year old singer announced the four Irish gigs on October 31st as part of a 22-date European tour next summer, which includes a date at London’s Wembley Stadium on July 25th.

In September, Springsteen postponed the remainder of his 2023 concerts as the singer receives treatment for peptic ulcer disease, which will be rescheduled.

On X, formerly Twitter, fans did not seem happy about the prices of tickets, with the cheapest on offer for all concerts at €96.25 for selected seated tickets excluding booking fees in Cork’s Páirc Uí Chaoimh and Dublin’s Croke Park.

One fan said “£252 for two Belfast @springsteen tickets. Wise up. So much for the working man’s hero,” while another said “I’m really glad I saw Bruce Springsteen last time, but I’m noping on the ticket prices this time. He’s great, but it’s all getting a bit rich for my blood at €150 up per ticket in a monster stadium where most people are miles from the stage.”

Seated tickets for UPMC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny were at a flat rate of €161.25, whereas they were on offer for €96.25, €146.25, and €161.25 before booking fees in Cork and Dublin.

Standing tickets for the Cork, Dublin and Kilkenny concerts were all €136.25 excluding booking fees.

For tickets to see Springsteen in Boucher Road, Belfast, customers are being set back £120 (€138.46) before fees.

A Ticketmaster spokesperson said: “Ticketmaster does not set the price of tickets. For concert tickets, promoters work with artists and their teams to set prices.”

The spokesperson also said there were no issues during ticket purchasing and the system operated normally.