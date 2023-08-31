Electric Picnic 2023: Weather, main stage times, ticket information, how to get there and more

About 70,000 people are expected to attend Electric Picnic 2023 at Stradbally, Co Laois, on Friday, September 1st to Sunday, September 3rd. Photograph: Alan Betson/The Irish Times

As the summer draws to a close, the metaphorical arms of the Stradbally Estate are reaching out across the country. “It’s that time of year again,” goes the whisper. A little weird, but we’ll roll with it. Electric Picnic will returns once again to it’s spiritual home in Co Laois. What started as a boutique festival with a capacity of 10,000 fans will this year accommodate about 70,000 people. The first of these will begin to arrive on Thursday evening for a packed weekend of music, comedy and general festival shenanigans. Among the headline acts this weekend are Billie Eilish, Niall Horan, Fred Again, The Killers, The Script and, replacing Lewis Capaldi on the bill, Paolo Nutini.

Who else is playing?

There are far too many acts to mention, but for who is playing where and when, see our full list of stage times across every stage at the festival. Here are the acts peofroming on te main stage across the weekend.

Main Stage, Friday

Billie Eilish on stage at the Lollapalooza 2023 music festival in Santiago, in March. Photograph: javier Torrres/AFP via Getty Images

10.45pm-midnight Billie Eilish

9-10pm Niall Horan

7.30-8.30pm King Kong Company

6-6.45pm Kingfishr

Main Stage, Saturday

The album cover for Fred Ahain's Actual Life 3 (January 1 - September 9 2022), which has been shortlisted for the Mercury Prize album of the year. Photograph: PA Wire

11.30pm-1am Fred Again

9.15-10.45pm Paolo Nutini

7.30-8.30pm Tom Odell

6-6.45pm Mimi Webb

4.45-5.30pm Cian Ducrot

3.15-4pm Pa Sheehy

2-2.30pm Brad Heidi

Main stage, Sunday

Brandon Flowers of The Killera. Photograph: Kevin Winter/Getty Images for ABA

10.30pm-midnight The Killers

8.45-9.45pm The Script

7-8pm Gavin James

5.30-6.15pm Rick Astley

4.15-5pm Lyra

2.45-3.30pm Women in Harmony

1-2pm Glória LGBT+ Choir

When does it all start and finish?

Things kick off from 4pm on Thursday, August 31st, when early entry pass holders can enter the campsites. These passes are sold out, but keep an eye on ticketmaster.ie for any last-minute resale tickets. For these early birds, there will be a couple of acts on the Survivor Stage on Thursday evening. Classic rock album Rumors will be performed by tribute band Mack Fleetwood from 8:45pm to 10.15pm, and Tumbling Dice will perform a “Rolling Stones Mash Up” from 10.45pm until midnight. Friday, Saturday and Sunday will see live performances and festival attractions day and night. Everybody should be cleared out and on the way home for a very big cup of tea by 1pm on Monday.

What’s the camping like?

General camping opens for Weekend Camping ticket holders from 9am on Friday, September 1st, and closes at 1pm on Monday, September 4th. The campsites are staffed 24 hours a day and attendees can arrive at any time during this period.

READ MORE

For those opting for something a little more boujee, Electric Picnic’s Boutique Campsights offer a more refined festival experience – if you’re happy to fork out more than €1,000 for many options. These tents are all sold out at the time of writing, but you can sign up for an email list for any cancellations.

The festival has introduced AIR Hubs across the campsites this year (Assistance, Information and Response), where local community groups and charities will provide safeguarding and support.

If you’re looking for an extra lift at some point this weekend, Pink Pamper Hair & Beuty Salon is located in the Jimi Hendrix Campsite, which offers the use of a hairdryer/straightener (for €12.50), hair wash, extensions, braids and face art.

Make sure to bring a bag for your wet and dirty clothing and rubbish bags for the mess that will inevitably be created over the weekend. Nothing taints a fantastic Electric Picnic more than scenes of litter left behind afterwards.

Will we be fed, watered and showered?

There will be more than 100 food stalls at Electric Picnic this year and free drinking water points throughout the campsites and arena next to the toilet blocks. Cleansing is not an optional endeavour (you’re tentmates will thank us later). Showers are available on site, but if you don’t want to wait in line, like many seasoned festivalgoers some baby wipes and dry shampoo can do the trick.

Can I smoke and vape?

Spoking and vaping is not permitted in enclosed spaces, this includes any indoor stages, tents and marquees. The sale of disposable vapes has been banned this year due to their impact on the environment.

Can I charge my phone?

Mobile phone company Three ill be providing charging facilities on site, but if you have a portable charger it’ll be your best friend over the weekend.

What about other valuables?

Bring as few as possible. And consider renting a locker or storage box for the weekend in the Jimi Hendrix campsite. The organisers recommend using them for valuables such as cash, wallets, IDs and cameras. They also point out that the boxes are “perfect for storing larger items, such as alcohol”. Because getting back to your tent to discover that somebody’s nicked your booze could be a real downer, in fairness.

This is a cashless event. All bars, food stalls and other traders will only accept card payment, so make sure to bring your cards or a charger for your phone if that’s your preferred payment method.

How do I get there?

Organisers stress that you need to follow Electric Picnic signage and Garda directions, rather than what your satnav says, once you’re close to the festival site. There are different routes depending on where you are coming from, whether you are driving yourself or being dropped off, and what kind of ticket you have.

By bus

Numerous coach companies are offering travel to and from Electric Picnic:

TravelMaster says it has more than 50 pickup points around the country, with prices from €30, returning on Monday morning.

Marathon Coaches will operate to and from the Dublin quays, with services to the festival from Thursday to Sunday and back to the capital on Sunday and Monday.

Irish Concert Travel will run a countrywide return service.

Martleys of Portlaoise will be running a shuttle bus from Portlaoise train station to Stradbally, which will be a cash-only service costing €7 each way.

will be running a shuttle bus from Portlaoise train station to Stradbally, which will be a cash-only service costing €7 each way. Buses to Concerts will be running coaches to and from Electric Picnic from various places, including Belfast, Lisburn, Banbridge, Newry, Dundalk, Drogheda and Dublin.

By train

Portlaoise has the closest station to the festival. You can check services on the Irish Rail website. Martleys of Portlaoise is running a shuttle bus between the station and the festival site every half-hour (€7 each way).

By car

M7 Southbound (from Dublin and the North): Exit the M7 at Ballydavis interchange junction 16 and follow event traffic signage and gardaí on duty for directions to designated parking areas.

M7 Northbound (Limerick and the southwest): Continue on the M7 and exit at junction 17, then follow event traffic signage and gardaí on duty for directions to designated parking areas.

M8 Northbound (Cork and South): Exit the M8 at junction three for Ballacolla and Abbeyleix, after that just follow event traffic signage and directions from gardaí.

N80 Carlow & South East: Travel along the N80 and N78 to Simmons Mills and proceed via the Windy Gap into Stradbally. Turn left at Court Square (opposite Dunne’s pub) on to the Timahoe Road and turn left into the designated car park.

N80 West: Proceed via Mountmellick and on to Portlaoise Town. At Fairgreen roundabout turn right on to the ring road. Continue to Mountrath road R445 and turn right. Continue to Rockdale roundabout and turn left on to the ring road L26964-0. Turn right at the roundabout on to the N77 to Meelick junction where traffic route merges with event traffic from the M7 northbound and Limerick South West.

If you have a family weekend ticket, early-entry pass, or Sunday ticket: The festival website has additional route details.

If you’re dropping people off or picking them up: The pickup and drop-off point is at Green Car Park and is accessed by pedestrians through Paintball Gate.

By bicycle: If you’re arriving by bike you should come through the Tour de Picnic area. Bikes can be left in the designated area adjacent to the Tour de Picnic bike racks.

By camper van: Campervan access opens from 4pm on Thursday, August 31st. You can find route details on the Electric Picnic website.

By helicopter: Ah, now.

Are there any tickets left?

All tickets for this year’s Electric Picnic are long sold out, but you can keep an eye out for any resale tickets at ticketmaster.ie – they’re like gold dust. Always buy tickets from accredited sources. It’s a miserable journey home if you’re turned away after producing what turns out to be a fake.

What’s the age policy?

Electric Picnic is strictly an over-18s event, but children aged 12 and under can attend when accompanied by an ticket-holding adult and no extra ticket is necessary. The organisers have recommended bringing ID for each child – a colour photocopy of their passport should suffice.

What’s the security like?

You and your bag may be searched at the entrance, on the site or as you leave. Any item that could be considered usable as a weapon, or which might endanger or disrupt anybody else, will be confiscated, according to the organisers.

You can bring up to 48 cans of alcohol per person into the campsite (and up to four cans per person into the arena after 1am), as well as reusable bottles, empty plastic bottles, bottles of water and soft drinks (although you must keep them sealed, and ensure they are no more than 500ml in size, if you want to bring them into the arena before the bars close, at 1am), flags, food, small glass items such as perfume bottles (up to 100ml) and make-up mirrors, and medication (organisers recommend bringing your prescription or a doctor’s note).

This is not a complete list, and it may be updated, so check the festival website.

What’s the weather forecast?

For those of you that endured the mud-fest that was Electric Picnic 2022, we have good news. This year’s festival will remain mostly dry. There will be showers on Thursday morning, but Met Éireann has forecast a dry day peaking at 18 degrees for those arriving on Thursday evening.

Friday is forecast to be mild and cloudy, with temperatures reaching 19 degrees and some showers in the early evening.

Saturday will be warm and dry with temperatures reaching 21 degrees, and Sunday will be similarly dry with temperatures getting up to 22 degrees.

As always: wrap up, bring more changes of clothes than you think you’ll need, and don’t forget your rain jacket and waterproof footwear.