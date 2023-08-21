Letters to the Editor: What song would you choose for your funeral?

On Saturday August 12th, in a letter to the Editor, Brian Ahern from Dublin 15, told a story about attending a cremation ceremony recently where the deceased chose to bow out to the strains of Four Country Roads by Big Tom and the Mainliners, and “the song was kind of perfect for the occasion, so much so that I would consider using it when my own time comes. I wonder what musical choices readers may have for when they face, to borrow a phrase, the final curtain?”

Some of our readers have written in to reply with suggestions of their own.

Blaze Away

Sir, – Brian Ahern wonders what musical choices readers might have as they “face the final curtain”. A rousing rendition of Blaze Away by Josef Locke would be my preference. – Yours, etc,

CORA LAMBERT,

Kilkenny City.

The Parting Glass

Sir, – Mine has to be The Parting Glass. It is very moving, and succeeds on so many levels.

I scribbled it down on the back of a fag packet for my family to read when I was rushed into hospital a few years back for emergency heart surgery, if the worst were to happen.

The operation was a great success. When I got safely home, my family told me that to save me having to “wait a decade or two, we’ve got you the DVD of Waking Ned”. Every time I watch it, with a bottle of stout in front of me, I think “It’s not my turn yet.” The experience is sublime and I recommend it. – Is mise,

PETER ROBINSON,

Preston,

Lancashire, UK

When The Saints Go Marching

Sir, – I think the strains of When The Saints Go Marching In might be a fitting and consoling finale. – Yours, etc,

MARGARET BUTLER,

Booterstown,

Co Dublin.

Stairway to Heaven

Sir, – Stairway to Heaven by Led Zeppelin. – Yours, etc,

DAVID R PIKE,

Glenageary,

Co Dublin.

Hokey Cokey

Sir, – I don’t really mind but would hope that the undertaker doesn’t play the Hokey Cokey when placing me in the coffin. When I’m in, leave me in. – Yours, etc,

DAVID CURRAN,

Knocknacarra,

Galway.

You’re Going Out The Same Way You Came In

Sir, – Further to Brian Ahern, who noted the playing of Four Country Roads by Big Tom at a cremation service, I respectfully suggest a different Big Tom track, You’re Going Out The Same Way You Came In. – Yours, etc,

PAT CLARKE,

Kilcoole,

Co Wicklow.

I’m In Heaven

Sir, – I’m In Heaven. – Yours, etc,

KIERAN MCHUGH,

Dublin 13.

Is That All There Is?

Sir, – Peggy Lee’s rendition of Is That All There Is? – Yours, etc,

ZOË DEVLIN,

Dalkey,

Co Dublin.

Time To Say Goodbye

Sir, – I think my choice of song would be Time To Say Goodbye by Andrea Bocelli and Sarah Brightman! – Yours, etc,

EILEEN BANNAN,

Letterkenny,

Co Donegal.

Another One Bites the Dust

Sir, – Another One Bites the Dust by Queen. – Yours, etc,

KIERAN FAGAN,

Killiney,

Co Dublin.

Going Underground

Sir, – As to my swan song, I think Going Underground by The Jam would suit just fine! – Yours, etc,

BRÍD MILLER,

Roscommon.

Laughing Policeman

Sir, – It’s the Laughing Policeman for me. – Yours, etc,

TOM MCGRATH,

Wicklow.

Smoke Gets In Your Eyes

Sir, – Due to the climate crisis I have been forced to instruct my executor to disallow Smoke Gets In Your Eyes. However, Wish Me Luck As You Wave Me Goodbye should be fine. – Yours, etc,

ROGER QUILLIGAN,

Eastleigh,

Hampshire, UK.