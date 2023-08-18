First Aid Kit at Collins Barracks: Stage times, set list, ticket information, how to get there and more

Sisters Klara and Johanna Söderberg are the powerhouses behind folk group First Aid Kit. The renowned Swedish duo are the headline act on the opening night of Wider Than Pictures, a series of gigs at Collins Barracks, Dublin. Now in its second year, the concerts will see appearances from bands such as Future Islands, The Vamps and Franz Ferdinand across six gigs between Monday, August 21st and Sunday, August 27th.

Fresh off the release of their fifth album, Palomino, last November, First Aid Kit have been busy bees between dozens of gigs in Europe and the United States. Their stop in Dublin, however, will have a special resonance. In July 2022, the sisters filmed the music video for Out of My Head in and around Dublin. It was the lead single from their album (and also this writer’s favourite from the record). With shots of Georgian Dublin, Temple Bar, presumably Dublin Bay and the Wicklow Mountains, the duo have a clear affinity with the area. So what do you need to know for the gig on Monday evening?

When do they play?

The band will play to a crowd of 4,000 people at the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks, Dublin, on Monday, August 21st.

What time should I arrive?

Gates open at 6.30pm and the gig will finish no later than 10.30pm (or more importantly, the bars will close at 10pm).

Who are the support acts?

English folk singer Nick Mulvey, known for his guitar ballad Fever To The Form, will be warming up the stage on the night. Also supporting will be Yorkshire-born songwriter Billie Marten. At just 24-years-old, she has such command over her voice.

How do I get there – and home again?

The concert organisers have recommended using public transport where possible, and suggested the Luas as the quickest and easiest way to get there.

By Luas: The closest Luas stop is Museum, which is on the Red Line.

By train: Heuston Station is just a short stroll from the venue.

By bus: Dublin Bus has several routes that stop near the venue, including: 124, 39, 39A, 60, 782 and C2.

What will they play?

At a concert last Monday in Liverpool, the duo played a 90-minute set. So you can expect the Dublin gig to look something like this:

Angel

It’s a Shame

Wolf

Stay Gold

Everybody’s Got to Learn

Rebel Heart

The Lion’s Roar

Wild Horses II

Songbird

Ghost Town

Hem of Her Dress

King of the World

On the Road Again

Emmylou

A Feeling That Never Came

Fireworks

Out of My Head

Palomino

My Silver Lining

Are there any tickets left?

At the time of writing, there are still some tickets available on ticketmaster.ie, despite indications to the contrary on the concert promoter’s website. Once these sell out, keep an eye out for resale tickets.

What’s the story with security?

Entry into the concert is through Liffey Street West. The event is strictly over 18s and fans have been advised to have their IDs available and their ticket ready before entering the grounds.

Bags must be A4 size or smaller and all fans will be subject to searches. The concert promoters have asked concertgoers to respect the National Museum of Ireland, Collins Barracks, as a national landmark, and be patient when entering and exiting the grounds.

For the safety of everyone at the concert, the following items are prohibited: Fireworks, Chinese lanterns, flares, high-power torches, laser pens, alcohol or drugs, animals (except guide dogs), anything which could be considered an offensive weapon, umbrellas, high-visibility clothing and bicycles.

[ First Aid Kit: ‘We couldn’t believe what was happening to us. We just kept going’ ]

Can I take photographs at the concert?

Professional photography equipment is not allowed, and this applies to drones, selfie sticks, and cameras with detachable lenses. Anyone using professional cameras close to the stage may be intercepted by security, and organisers have recommended fans to use best judgment.

What’s the weather forecast?

Met Éireann is forecasting a mild evening with cloudy skies and temperatures of up to 18 degrees.