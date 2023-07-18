Two Door Cinema Club at Iveagh Gardens: Stage times, set list, ticket information, how to get there and more

Alex Trimble of Two Door Cinema Club performs in London, England. The band have been busy with a string of international and festival appearances. Photograph: Jack Hall/Getty Images

Northern Irish band Two Door Cinema Club are back in Dublin this week to perform at the Iveagh Gardens. Following the release of their latest album, Keep on Smiling, the Bangor trio have been busy with international dates and festivals. Described as a “musical pick-me-up”, tracks from their latest album, as well as their old popular hits, will surely lift spirits no matter what the weather is like in the capital on Thursday. So, what else can we expect for their Dublin show?

When do they play?

The concert is at the Iveagh Gardens, off Dublin’s Harcourt Street, on Thursday, July 20th.

What time should I arrive?

Entry to the event will be via the Clonmel Street gate, which will open at 6.30pm. Early queuing is not permitted and concertgoers have been asked to respect the property and privacy of residents in the area.

Who is the support act?

After recently releasing her new single Slow Dancing and headlining her first show at Workman’s, Dubliner Lucy McWilliams is lined up to take the stage before Two Door Cinema Club.

Stage times

Lucy McWilliams will kick things off from 8pm before Two Door Cinema Club begin their set at 9pm. However, times are subject to change so make sure to keep an eye on the promoters website for any updates.

How do I get there – and home again?

There is no car parking available at the event, however, there are car parks around the city centre. The closest is Q-Park at Stephens Green Shopping Centre. Pre-booking is available at q-park.ie.

Luas, bus and rail transport options can all bring you within a short walk of the venue. Plan your journey online from anywhere in Ireland via the journey planner found at transportforireland.ie.

What will they play?

Expect the band to play songs from their most recent album, Keep on Smiling, as well as a string of older favourites. At a recent concert in Manchester, England, the band’s set list looked something like this:

This Is the Life

I Can Talk

Are We Ready? (Wreck)

Undercover Martyn

Eat That Up, It’s Good for You

Wonderful Life

Come Back Home

Talk

Changing of the Seasons

Next Year

Do You Want It All?

Lucky

What You Know

Costume Party

Someday

Cigarettes in the Theatre

Sun

Sleep Alone

Something Good Can Work

Are there any tickets left?

Unfortunately there are no tickets left for the gig. Buy tickets from accredited sources only.

🙌𝗧𝗛𝗜𝗦 𝗧𝗛𝗨𝗥𝗦𝗗𝗔𝗬🙌



Who is ready for Two Door Cinema Club to play in the stunning location of Iveagh Gardens on Thursday ?@TDCinemaClub are expected to put on a fantastic show 🔥



👀 See you all there 👀 pic.twitter.com/vkrxpUuYdB — Live @ The Iveagh Gardens (@liveattheiveagh) July 17, 2023

What’s the story with security?

All under-18s must be accompanied by an adult. Only bags under A4 size will be permitted in to the venue and bags will be subject to a search.

Items not permitted include: Any article that may be used as a weapon, bottles, cans, flasks, frisbees, illegal substances, scooters, skateboards, flag poles, selfie sticks, flares, laser devices, prams/push chairs, inflatable and folding chairs, large suitcases/rucksacks, laptops, illegal merchandise items, umbrellas, hampers, cold boxes, air horns, alcohol, drinks, food and animals (except service dogs and guide dogs).

There will be food and drink available to purchase on site but fans should note it is a cashless venue and there is no ATM on site, so make sure to bring card payment or keep your phone charged for electronic cards.

Any person deemed to be offensive or abusive, or who may compromise public safety, will not be admitted and may be reported to gardaí. There will be a first aid post at the venue staffed by trained medics.

Can I take photographs at the concert?

Yes, but not with a professional camera including those with a detachable lens.

What’s the weather forecast?

Met Éireann is forecasting sunny spells and scattered showers in Dublin with temperatures reaching up to 19 degrees. Although Thursday night is expected to be largely dry with isolated showers, you might want to bring a raincoat to the gig.