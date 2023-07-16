Forever Young Festival fully reopens after weather disruption

Sisters Theresa Campbell, Louise Winters and Noeleen Kerley from Carrickmacross and Dundalk settle into the Forever Young 1980s music festival despite the wind and rain. Photograph: Alan Betson

The Forever Young Festival says it will reopen fully on Sunday after day-ticket holders were shut out on Saturday due to safety concerns over wet and muddy conditions.

In a post on Twitter on Sunday morning, organisers of the Co Kildare event said: “Yesterday was a difficult and horrible day for so many. BUT we plan to be fully open today to all visitors. All Saturday tickets will be valid for Sunday.”

On the question of refunds, the organisers said Saturday tickets would be valid for the 2024 festival and all weekend non-camping ticket-holders would receive the equivalent of a free day next year.

“If that doesn’t suit our valued customers, we will handle all refund requests next week. We hope to bring specific acts people missed yesterday back in 24. Your patience and understanding has been genuinely appreciated in this terrible situation.”

READ MORE

On Saturday, the organisers of the 1980s nostalgia festival at Palmerstown House Estate near Naas said “due to extreme weather conditions” it was forced to postpone all day visitors to the festival until Sunday. This meant acts performing on Saturday would only play to those who are camping there for the weekend.

Friends Ciara Nolan, Linda Winston, Caroline de Vere, Yvonne Beauchamp and Nicole Nolan in the glamping section of the Forever Young festival. Photograph: Alan Betson

“We are heartbroken to bring you this news, but everyone’s safety has to be our priority. Saturday ticket holders and weekend no camping ticket holders sadly cannot be admitted to the site. Anyone on site is at present unaffected and we intend to run the show to a reduced audience.”

The 1980s-themed music festival is organised by Music for Animal Welfare Ltd, which runs the event solely with the goal of “being a fundraiser to help launch a new animal welfare charity in Ireland”.

[ Forever Young Festival 2023: Stage times, full line-up, ticket info, weather forecasts and more ]

A spokeswoman said the decision not to allow day ticket holders was made by the festival’s safety committee on Saturday morning. It was communicated before the first bus left Dublin on Saturday morning for the festival.

Hi guys. Yesterday was a difficult and horrible day for so many. BUT we plan to be fully open today to all visitors.



All Saturday tickets will be valid for Sunday.



(1/4) — Forever Young Festival (@ForeverYoung_ie) July 16, 2023

It has not stopped fans complaining on the festival’s Twitter page about the late announcement. “My Mam sister and brother in law just arrived there on the coach and turned away they are gutted,” one person tweeted. Another stated: “Disgracefully late call. People travelling from all corners of Ireland and arrangements made with hotels, babysitters etc, for weeks! And you pull it while people are literally en route. Disgusting.”

Others, however, said they appreciated the organisers’ prioritising of safety and mobility on the site after the heavy rain late last week.

[ Jason Donovan on Kylie, coolness and cocaine: ‘I’m a survivor and I’ve made mistakes’ ]

The organisers hope to launch the charity, which is set to be known as Animal Welfare and Veterinary Care Ireland, later this year.

In the meantime, the festival has partnered with the Irish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals to help make an immediate impact in the lives of animals across the country.

Promoted under the guise of being “a festival for grown-ups where we take you back to your youth”, the event began on Friday with Squeeze and Hothouse Flowers among the top billing.

With golf buggies available on arrival to help bring people to their camping pitch, hot showers and an extensive array of “glamping” options, the festival is a far cry from some of its competitors.

Andy Williamson from Meath gets set at Palmerstown House, Co Kildare. Photograph: Alan Betson

Nostalgia-related features include a retro arcade and an Opel display setting, with some 1980s classics on view.

Friday’s festivalgoers were full of praise for the organisers.

“We were a bit worried coming to a festival at our age but it seems to be just so well run,” said one half of a Donegal couple in attendance. “We’ve got everything we need here. The only thing I’m missing is my hot water bottle.

“It’s been years since we went to something like this, certainly before our kids were born. But we’re definitely glad we’ve given it a go and are thinking about coming back next year again already.”

On Saturday, however, there was some criticism of the handling of the decision to restrict entry because of the bad weather. Some day travellers only discovered they would not be admitted after arriving at the site. Videos posted on social media showed muddy and slippery underfoot conditions caused by overnight rain.