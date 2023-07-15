Forever Young Festival shuts out day ticket holders until Sunday due to weather conditions

When the going gets tough: Billy Ocean is among those who will have perform to a reduced crowd on Saturday. Photo by C Brandon/Redferns

The Forever Young Festival has been disrupted by high winds and heavy rain, leaving day ticket holders shut out of the site on Saturday.

The organisers of the 1980s nostalgia festival at Punchestown House Estate near Naas said the acts performing on Saturday, including Andy Bell of Erasure, Jason Donovan, Billy Ocean, Tony Hadley of Spandau Ballet, and Cry Before Dawn, will only play to those who are camping there for the weekend.

The organisers tweeted: “We are sorry to announce that due to extreme weather conditions, the safety team at FYF need to postpone ALL day visitors to the festival until tomorrow, weather permitting.

“We are heartbroken to bring you this news, but everyone’s safety has to be our priority. Saturday ticket holders and weekend no camping ticket holder sadly cannot be admitted to the site. Anyone on site is at present unaffected and we intend to run the show to a reduced audience.”

The 1980s themed music festival is organised by Music for Animal Welfare Ltd, which run the event solely with the goal of “being a fundraiser to help launch a new animal welfare charity in Ireland”.

The organisers hope to launch the charity, which is set to be known as Animal Welfare and Veterinary Care Ireland, later this year.

In the meantime, the festival has partnered with the ISPCA to help make an immediate impact in the lives of animals across the country.