Waterboys at Iveagh Gardens: Stage times, set list, ticket information, how to get there and more

Mike Scott of The Waterboys performing on stage at the Cornbury Festival in Oxford, England. Photograph: C Brandon/Redferns

Rocking since 1981, British-Irish folk rock band The Waterboys are showing no signs of stopping and are back in Dublin for two gigs at the Iveagh Gardens.

Having had more than 70 members in its lifetime, the current iteration of the band is led by original member Mike Scott and includes Memphis keyboard player “Brother” Paul Brown, pianist James Holliwell, drummer Eamon Ferris and bassist Aongus Ralston.

The band performed at Live at the Marquee in Cork in June where they played all their hits, from Whole of the Moon and How Long Will I Love You?, to Fisherman’s Blues and When Ye Go Away. So, what can we expect from their Dublin concerts this weekend?

When do they play?

The concerts are at Iveagh Gardens, off Dublin’s Harcourt Street, on Thursday, July 13th and Friday, July 14th.

What time should I arrive?

Entry to the event will be via the Clonmel Street gate, which will open at 6.30pm. Early queuing is not permitted and concertgoers have been asked to respect the property and privacy of residents in the area.

Who is the support act?

Warming up the stage for The Waterboys is Dublin-born musician David Kitt, also known by his electronic alter-ego New Jackson. Kitt is lined up for the Iveagh Gardens gigs after recently releasing Idiot Check, his ninth studio album.

Stage times

On Thursday and Friday, David Kitt is set to take to the stage at 7.30pm, with The Waterboys down to take over an hour later at 8.30pm. However, times are subject to change so keep an eye on the promoter’s website for updates.

How do I get there – and home again?

There is no car parking available at the event, however, there are car parks dotted around the city centre. The closest is Q-Park at Stephens Green Shopping Centre. Pre-booking is available at q-park.ie.

Luas, bus and rail transport options can all bring you within a short walk of the venue. Plan your journey online from anywhere in Ireland via the journey planner at transportforireland.ie.

What will The Waterboys play?

The Waterboys’ set from a concert in late June in Greece featured a full roster of hits from their back catalogue:

Don’t Bang The Drum

Where the Action Is

Glastonbury Song

How Long Will I Love You

Ladbroke Grove Symphony

A Girl Called Johnny

This Is The Sea

Blackberry Girl

When Ye Go Away

Fisherman’s Blues

The Return of Pan

The Pan Within

My Wanderings in the Weary Land

Medicine Bow

Be My Enemy

In My Time On Earth

Encore: And A Bang On The Ear; The Whole Of The Moon

Are there any tickets left?

Unfortunately tickets are sold out. However, the band are scheduled to play in Kerry, Sligo and Meath later this year, so grab tickets while they are still available.

What’s the story with security?

All under-18s must be accompanied by an adult. Only bags under A4 size will be permitted in to the venue and bags will be subject to a search.

Items not permitted include: Any article that may be used as a weapon, bottles, cans, flasks, frisbees, illegal substances, scooters, skateboards, flag poles, selfie sticks, flares, laser devices, prams/push chairs, inflatable and folding chairs, large suitcases/rucksacks, laptops, illegal merchandise items, umbrellas, hampers, cold boxes, air horns, alcohol, drinks, food and animals (except service dogs and guide dogs).

There will be food and drink available to purchase on site but fans should note it is a cashless venue and there is no ATM on site, so make sure to bring card payment or keep your phone charged for electronic cards.

Any person deemed to be offensive or abusive, or who may compromise public safety, will not be admitted and may be reported to gardaí. There will be a first aid post at the venue staffed by trained medics.

Can I take photographs at the concert?

Yes, but not with a professional camera including those with a detachable lens.

What’s the weather forecast?

Met Éireann is forecasting rain on Thursday with highs of 15 degrees. It will be a wet one on Friday too, but slightly warmer with temperatures of up to 17 degrees. Make sure to bring a raincoat, it is The Waterboys after all.