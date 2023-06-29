Hozier at Malahide Castle: Stage times, set list, ticket information, how to get there and more

Fresh off a once-secret set for Glastonbury Festival last week, Hozier is blitzing across the music scene this summer in advance of the release of his new album. The star has been busy on the festival circuit this year, playing gigs across Europe and the US.

As part of his Unreal Earth tour, promoting the upcoming album of the same name, Hozier is in Ireland this week to bring fans that soulful guitar-man show they know and love. If you’re not lucky enough to make the gig at Malahide Castle, you can catch Hozier in Dublin again on December 19th at the 3Arena as part of his Unreal Unearth Tour (tickets are on sale on Friday, July 7th, through Ticketmaster).

So what can we expect from his outdoor Dublin concert on Friday?

When does he play?

The concert is on at Malahide Castle in north Dublin on Friday, June 30th.

READ MORE

What time should I arrive?

Gates open at 4pm and the show is expected to start at 6pm. Times are subject to change and updates can be checked for here. Bear in mind that Hogan’s Gate, near Malahide Dart station, will be the only pedestrian access to the grounds.

Who is the support act?

Australian rock band The Teskey Brothers, made up of brothers Josh and Sam, will warm up the stage for Hozier with notes of blues and gospel. The opening act is Canadian singer-songwriter Allison Russell.

Stage times

6pm: Allison Russell

7.20pm: The Teskey Brothers

*stage times subject to change

How do I get there – and home again?

The concert entrance is about a 10-minute walk from Malahide Dart station – the organisers recommend public transport, given the likely congestion and parking problems (clampers and tow trucks will be operating) for anybody who drives to the concert. It is recommended to allow at least an extra two hours travel time to and from the venue. Make sure to plan and book your return travel in advance – it’s a long walk back to the city.

Dart, train and bus: The last Dart leaves for Dublin city centre at 12.07am. The last train leaves for Dundalk at 12.12am. Concert buses will leave from the Dublin Road for Custom House Quay, in central Dublin, after the gig from 10.30pm. You can book a return ticket (€20) in advance.

By car: Fingal County Council will be providing car parking for the concert via the Back Road. Organisers advise pre-booking parking from Marathon Coaches here for €25. Illegal parking in areas surrounding Malahide Castle and in local estates will be subject to clamping or being towed.

Driving from the south: Take the M50, leave the motorway at junction three (signposted M1 Belfast/Airport), continuing on to the R139. At the roundabout take the second exit, continuing on the R139 for 2.6km. Turn left on to Malahide Road/R107. Continue for 4.2km, then take a right on to Back Road. Follow the signs for the car parks, which will be on your left.

From the north: Take the M1, leave the motorway at junction four (signposted R132 Swords/Malahide/Donabate). Keep right, merging on to the R132. At the roundabout take the second exit, keeping on the R132. At the next roundabout take the second exit, staying on R132. Take a slight left, merging on to Swords Road/R106 and continue for 2.9km. Turn right on to Dublin Road/R107, continue for 700m and then turn left on to Back Road. Follow the signs for the car parks, which will be on your left.

Malahide Castle summer concerts 2023 site map

What will he play?

At a small gig at the Gleneagle INEC arena, Killarney, on Tuesday, the star played a mix of songs old and new. So you can expect the gig to look something like this:

Eat Your Young

Jackie and Wilson

From Eden

Angel of Small Death and the Codeine Scene

Francesca

To Be Alone

Dinner & Diatribes

Unknown/Nth

Cherry Wine

All Things End

Nobody

Would That I

Someone New

Almost (Sweet Music)

Movement

Take Me to Church

Are there any tickets left?

Yes. At the time of writing there are still tickets available to purchase at ticketmaster.ie. Buy tickets from accredited sources only.

What’s the story with security?

Under-16s must be accompanied by an adult; bring your passport, Garda age card or driving licence as evidence of your date of birth. Allow time for security checks on the way in. Bags larger than A4 size will not be permitted and all bags may be searched, and this can be time-consuming so consider going bagless for easier entry. There will be no cloakroom or storage facilities. No umbrellas, alcohol, garden furniture, selfie sticks, flares, glasses or cans, among other items, will be allowed into the event.

Can I take photographs at the concert?

Yes, but only with a smartphone or small camera. Professional cameras with a detachable lens and any other recording equipment are banned.

What’s the weather forecast?

Met Éireann is forecasting a dull, overcast and muggy day with intermittent rain. Highest temperatures of 19 degrees. Perhaps a rain jacket wouldn’t go amiss.