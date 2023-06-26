Sting + Blondie at Malahide Castle: Stage times, set list, ticket information, how to get there and more

Sting – the smooth-talking, bass-playing rock legend – is in Ireland this week for our turn in the My Songs tour: a show featuring his “most beloved songs”, according to promoters. The former frontman of The Police will draw on his hits with the band and dip into his solo stuff too. Accompanied by an electronic, rock ensemble, the 17 time Grammy winner will show fans if, at the impressive age of 71, every little thing he does is still magic. So what can we expect from the star’s outdoor Dublin concert?

When does he play?

The concert is on at Malahide Castle in north Dublin on Wednesday, June 28th.

What time should I arrive?

Gates open at 5pm and the show starts at 6pm. Bear in mind that Hogan’s Gate, near Malahide Dart station, will be the only pedestrian access to the grounds.

Who are the support acts?

Blondie, the band that pioneered new wave in New York and gave us classics such as Call Me and One Way Or Another, will be the main support act on Wednesday. Also in attendance will be Irish singer-songwriter Lyra and Sting’s son and fellow bassist, Joe Sumner, who is expected to perform with his father later in the gig too.

READ MORE

How do I get there – and home again?

The concert entrance is about a 10 minute walk from Malahide Dart station – the organisers recommend public transport, given the likely congestion and parking problems (clampers and tow trucks will be operating) for anybody who drives to the concert. It is recommended to allow at least an extra two hours travel time to and from the venue. Make sure to plan and book your return travel in advance – it’s a long walk back to the city.

Dart, train and bus: The last Dart leaves for Dublin city centre at 12.07am. The last train leaves for Dundalk at 12.12am. Concert buses will leave from the Dublin Road for Custom House Quay, in central Dublin, after the gig from 10.30pm. You can book a return ticket (€20) in advance.

By car: Fingal County Council will be providing car parking for the concert via the Back Road. Organisers advise pre-booking parking in advance from Marathon Coaches here for €25. Illegal parking in areas surrounding Malahide Castle and in local estates will be subject to clamping or being towed.

Driving from the south: Take the M50, leave the motorway at junction three (signposted M1 Belfast/Airport), continuing on to the R139. At the roundabout take the second exit, continuing on the R139 for 2.6km. Turn left on to Malahide Road/R107. Continue for 4.2km, then take a right on to Back Road. Follow the signs for the car parks, which will be on your left.

From the north: Take the M1, leave the motorway at junction four (signposted R132 Swords/Malahide/Donabate). Keep right, merging on to the R132. At the roundabout take the second exit, keeping on the R132. At the next roundabout take the second exit, staying on R132. Take a slight left, merging on to Swords Road/R106 and continue for 2.9km. Turn right on to Dublin Road/R107, continue for 700m and then turn left on to Back Road. Follow the signs for the car parks, which will be on your left.

Malahide Castle summer concerts 2023 site map

What will he play?

As part of the same tour, Sting played an almost two-hour set in Bedford, England, on Saturday. He played a mix of tunes from his days in The Police and his solo career too. So you can expect the gig to look something like this:

Message in a Bottle

Englishman in New York

Every Little Thing She Does Is Magic

If You Love Somebody Set Them Free

If It’s Love

Loving You

Rushing Water

If I Ever Lose My Faith in You

Fields of Gold

Brand New Day

Heavy Cloud No Rain

Shape of My Heart

Why Should I Cry for You?

All This Time

Mad About You

Walking on the Moon

So Lonely / No Woman No Cry

Desert Rose

King of Pain

Every Breath You Take

Roxanne

Fragile

Are there any tickets left?

Yes. At the time of writing there are still tickets available to purchase at ticketmaster.ie. Buy tickets from accredited sources only.

What’s the story with security?

Under-16s must be accompanied by an adult; bring your passport, Garda age card or driving licence as evidence of your date of birth. Allow time for security checks on the way in. Bags larger than A4 size will not be permitted and all bags may be searched, and this can be time-consuming so consider going bagless for easier entry. There will be no cloakroom or storage facilities. No umbrellas, alcohol, garden furniture, selfie sticks, flares, glasses or cans, among other items, will be allowed into the event.

Can I take photographs at the concert?

Yes, but only with a smartphone or small camera. Professional cameras with a detachable lens and any other recording equipment are banned.

What’s the weather forecast?

Met Éireann is forecasting scattered clouds and a maximum temperature of 20 degrees. While the day might start with some showers in the area, things should clear up for revellers at Malahide.