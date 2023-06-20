RTÉ receives over 40 complaints about Dave Fanning’s comments about Christy Dignam

Dave Fanning said while it was a time for 'eulogising', he didn’t want to 'deify' Dignam either.

RTÉ has confirmed it received over 40 messages with “negative feedback” following comments made by radio DJ Dave Fanning in relation to the death of Aslan singer Christy Dignam.

The broadcaster said four formal complaints were lodged with its audience unit, while the RTÉ Information Office received 37 emails and calls giving negative feedback after Fanning’s appearance on Claire Byrne’s Radio One show last week following Dignam’s death.

Fanning, who hosts a number of shows on RTÉ radio, said that while it was a time for “eulogising” Dignam after his death, he didn’t want to “deify the guy, either”. Dignam died last Tuesday following a long battle with amyloidosis, a rare blood disorder associated with certain cancers.

Fanning went on to say that Dignam “blew it”, commenting on the Aslan singer’s struggles with substance abuse and criticising the Finglas native for leaving the band for “five or six years”.

“He blew it royally,” Fanning said. The DJ suggested Dignam had sought to justify his heroin use by revealing he had been abused at the age of six by a neighbour.

“I remember saying to him, ‘Are you sure about that now Christy? Are you sure you’re not trying to pull the wool over my eyes?’

“So look, you can look at it that way, if you like, that’s what I’m saying. Basically, what I’m saying is you have two things about people who go on heroin, get rid of them or doing the best you can with them.

“He came back then, a bunch of years later with Aslan, and they had the biggest hit of all, but it kind of went downhill after that in terms of major success.”

Fanning also said that Aslan “never made it outside of Ireland” and that “they didn’t mean a thing elsewhere”.

RTÉ said it had no further comment.