‘How can I forget you in this crazy world?’: Aslan fans sing farewell to Christy Dignam in his native Finglas

Fans throw roses on hearse of Rock legend Christy Dignam’s Funeral, beginning with this farewell gathering on Farnham Drive, Finglas and was followed by a private Funeral Service. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

The people of Finglas turned out in their thousands to say goodbye to one of their own Christy Dignam.

Dignam, Aslan’s lead singer, died at the age of 63 following a long illness on Tuesday.

The performer was a national treasure, but he belonged chiefly to the people of north Dublin.

They lined the streets of Finglas from his home near Cardiffsbridge Road to Farnham Drive where a big screen was set up and organisers played a montage of video and photographic images from his extraordinary life.

READ MORE

Fans threw red roses on the hearse and released red balloons as the hearse made its way through the crowds.

“We love you Christy, we do, oh Christy we love you,” they spontaneously sang.

The hearse stopped at the top of Farnham Drive oppose Erin’s Isle GAA club.

Christy Dignam's wife Kathryn, daughter Kiera, her husband Darren and their children Cian, Ava and Jake, at the funeral, beginning with this farewell gathering on Farnham Drive, Finglas which was followed by a private funeral service. Photograph: Dara Mac Dónaill / The Irish Times

His widow Kathryn, his daughter Kiera, her husband Darren and their children Cian, Ava and Jake got out of the car and were embraced by the crowd as they accepted the tributes of those gathered to pay tribute to the much loved singer.

A video tribute was played from Ryan Tubridy and then the tannoy played Crazy World and This Is, Aslan’s two greatest anthems.

[ Memories of Christy Dignam: ‘I had the good fortune to teach Christy in 4th class in 1967′ ]

The crowd then joined in, singing out the poignant lyrics. There was a round of applause as the hearse moved off for a private funeral service.