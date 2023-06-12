Depeche Mode at Malahide Castle: Stage times, set list, ticket information, how to get there and more

With Depeche Mode's first tour in more than five years, and their biggest gig in Ireland to date, it’s fair to say fans won’t be able to get enough. Photograph: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

They were once the band that defined 1980s new wave, now the synth-pop group are on tour again to bring fans back with their popular sound of drum machines and synthesizers. With their first tour in more than five years, and their biggest gig in Ireland to date, it’s fair to say fans won’t be able to get enough.

The Memento Mori Tour is fresh off the release of a pandemic-inspired album of the same name, but sadly comes after the loss of their long-time keyboardist Andrew Fletcher last year after heart issues. The band finished the album after his death “as we’re sure this is what he would have wanted”, said Martin Gore, the band’s main songwriter in a statement. So what can we expect from the first of this summer’s series of gigs at Malahide Castle?

When do they play?

The concert is on at Malahide Castle in north Dublin on Wednesday, June 14th.

What time should I arrive?

Gates open at 5pm. Bear in mind that Hogan’s Gate, near Malahide Dart station, will be the only pedestrian access to the grounds.

Who are the support acts?

Depeche Mode will be supported by alternative Scottish band Young Fathers, and Dundalk experimental rock band Just Mustard – so it will be some time before fans get to Enjoy the Silence.

How do I get there – and home again?

The concert entrance is about a 10-minute walk from Malahide Dart station – the organisers recommend public transport, given the likely congestion and parking problems (clampers and tow trucks will be operating) for anybody who drives to the concert. It is recommended to allow at least an extra two hours travel time to and from the venue. Make sure to plan and book your return travel in advance – it’s a long walk back to the city.

Dart, train and bus: The last Dart leaves for Dublin at 11:45pm. The last train leaves for Dundalk at 11:24pm. Concert buses will leave from the Dublin Road for Custom House Quay, in central Dublin, after the gig at 11pm. You can book a return ticket (€20) in advance.

By car: Fingal County Council will be providing car parking for the concert via the Back Road. Organisers advise pre-booking parking in advance from Marathon Coaches here for €20, as parking on the day will cost €25. Illegal parking in areas surrounding Malahide Castle and in local estates will be subject to clamping or being towed.

Driving from the south: Take the M50, leave the motorway at junction three (signposted M1 Belfast/Airport), continuing on to the R139. At the roundabout take the second exit, continuing on the R139 for 2.6km. Turn left on to Malahide Road/R107. Continue for 4.2km, then take a right on to Back Road. Follow the signs for the car parks, which will be on your left.

Take the M50, leave the motorway at junction three (signposted M1 Belfast/Airport), continuing on to the R139. At the roundabout take the second exit, continuing on the R139 for 2.6km. Turn left on to Malahide Road/R107. Continue for 4.2km, then take a right on to Back Road. Follow the signs for the car parks, which will be on your left. From the north: Take the M1, leave the motorway at junction four (signposted R132 Swords/Malahide/Donabate). Keep right, merging on to the R132. At the roundabout take the second exit, keeping on the R132. At the next roundabout take the second exit, staying on R132. Take a slight left, merging on to Swords Road/R106 and continue for 2.9km. Turn right on to Dublin Road/R107, continue for 700m and then turn left on to Back Road. Follow the signs for the car parks, which will be on your left.

What will they play?

At a recent gig in Düsseldorf, Germany, the band played a more than two-hour set. So you can expect the evening to look something like this:

My Cosmos Is Mine

Wagging Tongue

Walking in My Shoes

It’s No Good

Sister of Night

In Your Room

Everything Counts

Precious

My Favourite Stranger

Home

Soul With Me

Ghosts Again

I Feel You

A Pain That I’m Used To

World in My Eyes

Wrong

Stripped

John the Revelator

Enjoy the Silence

Condemnation

Just Can’t Get Enough

Never Let Me Down Again

Personal Jesus

Are there any tickets left?

The gig is sold out. However, there are some tickets up for resale on ticketmaster.ie. Buy tickets from accredited sources only.

What’s the story with security?

Under-16s must be accompanied by an adult; bring your passport, Garda age card or driving licence as evidence of your date of birth. Allow time for security checks on the way in. Bags larger than A4 size will not be permitted and all bags may be searched, and this can be time-consuming, so consider going bagless for easier entry. There will be no cloakroom or storage facilities. No umbrellas, alcohol, garden furniture, selfie sticks, flares, glasses or cans, among other items, will be allowed into the event.

Can I take photographs at the concert?

Yes, but only with a smartphone or small camera. Professional cameras with a detachable lens and any other recording equipment are banned.

What’s the weather forecast?

Met Éireann is forecasting cloud cover and temperatures of up to 18 degrees, so perhaps bring a jumper for the journey home as it cools down later in the evening.