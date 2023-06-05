The 1975 at St Anne’s Park, Dublin: Stage times, setlist, ticket information, how to get there and more

The 1975 are coming to Dublin, and Matty Healy’s merry band have been busy. Lately they’ve been hitting up festivals around Europe, and in the Spring the band toured Asia, Oceania and South America. If it feels like they were only just here, they were.

The band played the 3Arena back in January and Irish Times reviewer Ed Power hailed The 1975 as “chart-toppers who know how to hold an arena in their thrall”, giving it four stars. There’s no doubt fans of one of the biggest bands in the world are more than happy to receive the British four-piece twice in one year. So what can we expect?

When do they play?

Things are scheduled to be kicked off at St Anne’s Park, Raheny, Dublin, on Wednesday, June 7th at 6pm. American indie pop veteran Caroline Polachek is due to support the band, so expect some Matty Healy a little later in the evening.

[ The 1975 at 3Arena: ‘You Irish are a simple people. You’re easily pleased – that’s good to know’ ]

What time should I arrive?

The gates open at 5pm and fans are advised not to turn up early as not to cause disruption around the area prior to the concert.

How do I get there – and home again?

Allow at least an extra two hours travel time to and from the venue. As traffic and delays are inevitable you are strongly advised to use public transport. There are no parking facilities available locally, and towing will be in operation.

By Dart: The nearest stop to the venue is Harmonstown. Extra services will operate before and after the concerts. For timetable information Irish Rail’s journey planner

By bus: Several Dublin Bus services will bring you within walking distance of the concert site. Bus routes from Abbey St Lower include 6, H1, H2, H3 or 130. For more information visit dublinbus.ie

Approach Routes: Follow instructions on your ticket for entry to venue. Your ticket will outline which route/entry to take to the venue.

Green entrance: Off Sybil Hill

Off Sybil Hill Blue entrance: At the tennis courts on All Saints Road.

At the tennis courts on All Saints Road. Ticket collection: Box offices will be located near the concert entrance inside the park. Organisers have advised downloading tickets to phones before the day of the event.

St Anne’s Park is a residential area, organisers have appeal to all concert goers to respect the local community by not littering, engaging in anti-social behaviour and parking illegally.

[ The 1975: Being Funny in a Foreign Language - Laughably pretentious rehash, with extra cheese ]

What will they play?

The last full set played by the band was in the Philippines last month when they played a mixture from their latest record, Being Funny In A Foreign Language, and other songs from their hit-saturated discography over the last 10 years. Here’s what they played in their nearly two hour set:

Love Me Tender

Looking for Somebody (to Love)

Happiness

UGH!

Oh Caroline

Me & You Together Song

If You’re Too Shy (Let Me Know)

I’m in Love With You

fallingforyou

About You

Robbers

The City

Somebody Else

It’s Not Living (If It’s Not With You)

Nana

Be My Mistake

When We Are Together

I Want It That Way

She’s American

Paris

Love It If We Made It

Guys

I Always Wanna Die (Sometimes)

The Sound

Sex

Give Yourself a try

Are there any tickets left?

At the time of writing there are still tickets available at ticketmaster.ie. Concert-goers are advised to buy tickets from accredited sources only.

What’s the security?

Under 16s attending the concert must be accompanied at all times by an adult. The promoter deems that large outdoor concerts are not a suitable environments for children under five.

Allow time for security checks on the way in. Bags larger than A4 size will not be permitted. All bags may be searched, and this can be time-consuming, so consider going bagless for easier entry. There will be no cloakroom or storage facilities. No alcohol – or food – is allowed into the arena. An Garda Síochána says it will operate a zero-tolerance policy for alcohol consumption in public areas, and for any illegal, criminal or anti-social behaviour.

Other banned items include umbrellas,, garden furniture, selfie sticks, flares, glasses or cans will not be permitted at the event.

Can I take photographs at the concert?

Smartphones and small digital cameras are permitted, but cameras with long or detachable lenses, or recording equipment, are not. GoPros and iPads are also prohibited.

What’s the weather forecast?

Met Éireann is forecasting another sunny evening to continue this sunny streak, unusual for Irish summers. Wednesday is set to reach 17 degrees with sunshine and mild winds, but as with any outdoor concert in this country, it’s no harm to come prepared for less satisfactory eventualities.