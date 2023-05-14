Sweden’s Loreen wins Eurovision Song Contest 2023

Swedish entrant Loreen celebrates winning the Eurovision Song Contest at the M&S Bank Arena in Liverpool. Photograph: Aaron Chown/PA

Loreen of Sweden has won the Eurovision Song Contest in Liverpool, becoming the first woman, and only the second person, to do so twice.

The singer, who previously triumphed in 2012 with Euphoria, narrowly beat Finland’s Kaarija after the public and jury votes were combined.

She had performed her anthemic dance-pop song Tattoo for the international voting public, singing from an illuminated enclosed space on the stage.

Her win means she equals the record held by Irish singer Johnny Logan, who triumphed at the contest in both 1980 and 1987. It also means that this year’s pre-contest favourites Sweden are now level with Ireland’s record seven Eurovision wins.

Sweden's entrant Loreen talking to presenter Graham Norton after winning the Eurovision Song Contest on Saturday. Photograph: Peter Byrne/PA

Ireland did not feature in Saturday’s final at the Liverpool Arena. Dublin band Wild Youth, with their song, We Are One, fell short in the first semi-final of the song contest on Tuesday. Ireland has not made the final since 2018, while it has not lifted the overall title since 1996.

Loreen’s win means Sweden will host the Eurovision for the 50th anniversary of Abba’s 1974 win with Waterloo.

Abba also won when the contest was staged in the UK. The event took place in Brighton as Luxembourg, having won in both 1972 and 1973, declined to host it for a second successive year due to the cost involved.

Speaking after coming off stage, Loreen said: “It feels crazy. This is so surreal, man, I’m happy and I’m thankful, I’m thankful to all you guys out there that voted for me.

“The only thing I feel right now is so much love. Not in my wildest dreams did I think this was going to happen.”

She said sitting and hearing the votes coming in was “so surreal”.

She added: “I’ve lived this performance for six months. It’s been my whole life basically.” - PA