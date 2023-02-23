Wolfe Tones audience in full voice at sold-out Dublin concert

Rarely in its 144-year history has the roof of Dublin’s venerable 3Olympia theatre come so close to lifting. The sold-out Wolfe Tone’s concert there on Ash Wednesday night, made up mainly of young people, belted out the chorus of Brian Warfield’s Celtic Symphony: “Ooh ah up the ‘RA, say ooh ah up the ‘RA”, with all the unrestrained, callow energy of their years.

“Graffiti on the walls that says, `We’re magic, we’re magic’/Graffiti on the wall, graffiti on the wall It says/Ooh ah up the ‘RA, say ooh ah up the ‘RA/Ooh ah up the ‘RA, say ooh ah up the ‘RA ...”

Mainly young men, some in their teens, some wearing Celtic or Ireland football shirts, they could be grandchildren to the four men on stage, those septuagenarian pied pipers. “I can’t believe it but we’re celebrating our 60th anniversary next year, 60 years together. We try to bring the story of Ireland across the world, which we have done,” Brian Warfield (76) told them.

He wrote his Celtic Symphony in 1987 to mark the 100th anniversary of Glasgow Celtic football club. Its chant was taken up at the time by Irish fans as “Ooh ah, Paul McGrath”, to honour the popular international.

Last October a social media post of the Republic of Ireland women’s soccer team singing the chant went viral. It followed their historic World Cup qualifying win in Scotland. The Football Association of Ireland was fined €20,000 by Uefa for “violation of the basic rules of decent conduct”. The FAI and the women’s team apologised to all those offended.

The latter did not include Brian Warfield or his audience. After the first rendition of his Celtic Symphony – it was performed twice – and as the audience segued into “Ole, olé, olé ...” he said: “Never, ever, ever tell the Irish people that they can’t sing a song,” followed by loud cheers.

“And that fella on Sky news should get a history lesson (more cheers).” This reference was to Sky News presenter Rob Wooten who suggested the women’s soccer team might need education on relevant issues.

Brian Warfield continued: “We love the girls and wish them well in Australia and I know they’re going to do great. They shouldn’t have been thrown under the bus the way they were (cheers). They are the heroes of the nation (more cheers).”

The audience cheered too when he said the Wolfe Tones were “proud to sing about our rebel past”. Most of the songs the audience also sang, word-perfect, included The Teddy Bear’s Head: “Here’s up the rebels/Get back our teddy’s head/Her face and tail are all her own/But her brains are foreign led ... We’re facing towards America/With our arse to England.”

And “We’re not British/We’re not Saxon we’re not English/We’re Irish and proud we are to be/So f**k your Union Jack/We want our country back/We want to see old Ireland free once more”.

Then Warfield told them about “the great holocaust that we had in 1847″ as the people starved while “hundreds and thousands of ships left Ireland laden down with food for the British empire”.

He told them too how the 1916 Rising was a “fight against the biggest and greatest empire in the world. Only 1,500 people men, women and boys. And we should remember them with great pride, as we do and we’ve done for almost 60 years.” More cheers.

“We’re very happy, happy people in Ireland. Have a couple of pints and a singsong,” he said, as audience members went to and from bar and bathroom, disturbing everyone as if they were at an Ireland rugby match.

He continued: “But they kept coming over robbing and stealing, murdering, killing, plundering and everything. So this song tells the story of about 600 years, in three minutes: “You’ll never beat the Irish/You’ll never beat the Irish, no matter what you do/You can put us down and keep us out, but we’ll come back again” They really loved that one.

“We love you all,” he told them. “Honest to God, love you to bits, and thank you for supporting the Wolfe Tones because the Wolfe Tones have suffered a lot of ... what would you say? ... blacklisting, all over the place because we supported the people of the six counties at the time.”

They had been “going up to Belfast since 1964,” he said. “We’re proud to support the people of our six counties. They suffered awful and if we had it all over again, we’d do it again.” More cheers.

Then it was into the final rendition of the Celtic Symphony. “Ooh ah up the ‘RA, say ooh ah up the ‘RA,/Ooh ah up the ‘RA, say ooh ah up the ‘RA.”

It ended shortly after 11pm. The two generations had a great night, with a version of Irish history passed to the younger one.