Festival and gig guide 2023: Harry Styles, Lizzo, Springsteen, Tori Amos and more

JANUARY
Tradfest Temple Bar
January 25th-29th, various venues, Dublin
Quality folk/roots/trad fare here. Acts include Matt Molloy, Kate Rusby, Dervish, Martin and Eliza Carthy, Judy Collins, Iarla Ó Lionáird, and Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh.
1975
January 29th, 3Arena, Dublin; January 30th, SSE Arena, Belfast
Modish UK pop/rock group.
Lewis Capaldi
January 29th, SSE Arena, Belfast; January 30th, 3Arena, Dublin
Scottish songwriting powerhouse.
FEBRUARY
Carly Rae Jepsen
February 4th/5th, 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin
Is this US singer better than Taylor Swift? Some reckon so.
Florence + the Machine
February 8th, 3Arena, Dublin
Rescheduled date for Flo following a broken foot in November.
The Sultans of Ping
February 10th/11th, Cork Opera House
Cork punk/pop heritage band celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Casual Sex in the Cineplex.
Dry Cleaning
February 14th, Vicar Street, Dublin; February 15th, Mandela Hall, Belfast
London post-punk band tour their second album, Stumpwork.
Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott
February 17th, 3Arena, Dublin
Beautiful South alumni carry on up the charts. Also February 18th, Leisureland, Galway; February 19th, Balor Arts Centre, Ballybofey, Co Donegal; February 21st, Millennium Forum, Derry; February 22nd, SSE Arena, Belfast; February 24th, INEC, Killarney, Co Kerry
Clannad
February 18th, 3Arena, Dublin
Rescheduled date for the farewell show of this most acclaimed of Irish groups.
Loyle Carner
February 19th/20th/21st, Vicar Street, Dublin
UK hip-hop artist – self-aware and socially conscientious.
The Murder Capital
February 26th, Vicar Street, Dublin
Brutally good Irish band plug new album, Gigi’s Recovery.
Van Morrison
February 27th, 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin
Another year, another album. Morrison’s new one is Moving on Skiffle, so don’t expect to hear TB Sheets or Madame George.
MARCH
George Ezra
March 8th, 3Arena, Dublin; March 10th/11th, INEC, Killarney, Co Kerry
Safe-as-houses UK pop singer/songwriter plugs his latest album, Gold Rush Kid.
Country to Country
March 10th-12th, 3Arena, Dublin
Big US country acts here include Lady A, Zac Brown Band and Thomas Rhett.
[ TV in 2023: The best new and returning shows to watch ]
Lizzo
March 13th, 3Arena, Dublin; March 18th, SSE Arena, Belfast
Special is the name of Lizzo’s latest album, and that’s exactly what this US rapper/R&B singer is.
Aslan
March 18th, 3Arena, Dublin
A rescheduled show from earlier this year due to lead singer Christy Dignam’s ill health.
Fight Like Apes
March 24th, 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin
Firecracker Irish band reunites. One night only, they say? Ah, c’mon!
Tori Amos
March 28th/29th, 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin
Sometime Irish resident and some woman for one woman.
APRIL
Macklemore
April 3rd/4th, 3Arena, Dublin
The Seattle native returns to Ireland with a new solo album to shout about.
[ Books to look forward to in 2023 ]
Paramore
April 13th, 3Arena, Dublin
US pop/rock with emo bells on.
Sam Smith
April 14th/15th, 3Arena, Dublin
UK singer plugs new album, Gloria.
Yard Act
April 26th, Vicar Street, Dublin
Leeds band cherrypick from post-punk and indie and come up trumps.
[ The stage is (almost) set: a selection of theatre highlights coming our way in 2023 ]
MAY
Ron Sexsmith
May 6th, 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin
Canadian singer-songwriter much loved by Paul McCartney.
Bruce Springsteen
May 5th and May 7th, RDS Arena, Dublin
Four words: The Boss is back.
Duran Duran
May 7th, 3Arena, Dublin
Durable Brummies lash out the hits.
JUNE
Bonnie Raitt
June 1st, Vicar Street, Dublin
Blues/rock as sweet as honey.
The Frames
June 2nd/3rd, Live at the Marquee, Cork; June 9th, Botanic Gardens, Belfast
Glen Hansard and friends venture once more into the fray.
Wild Roots Festival
June 2nd-4th, Lough Gill, Co Sligo
Acts include Jenny Greene, Rudimental, HamsandwicH and Daithí.
The Lumineers
June 2nd, St Anne’s Park, Dublin
Alt.folk/pop from Denver, Colorado. Special guests are Sigrid and Foy Vance.
Soft Cell
June 3rd, St Anne’s Park, Dublin
A classic electro-pop bill also features OMD and Heaven 17.
Lionel Richie
June 3rd, Ormeau Park, Belfast; June 4th, St Anne’s Park, Dublin
No dancing on the ceiling at these open-air shows – boo! The divine Human League support.
Forbidden Fruit
June 3rd/4th, The Royal Hospital, Kilmainham, Dublin
No confirmed acts at the time of writing for this much-loved city-based Bank Holiday music bash.
Aitch
June 7th, Live at the Marquee, Cork; June 8th, Botanic Gardens, Belfast; June 25th, Fairview Park, Dublin
Manchester rapper and mate of Stormzy.
Pulp
June 9th, St Anne’s Park, Dublin
Jarvis Cocker. That is all.
Harry Styles
June 10th, Slane Castle, Co Meath
Pop-music mega-act you ignore at your peril. Special guests include Inhaler and Wet Leg.
George Ezra
June 11th, Musgrave Park, Cork
He was here in March, but he’s back – that was quick!
Depeche Mode
June 14th, Malahide Castle, Dublin
Electro-pop with a serrated edge.
Paolo Nutini
June 14th, Musgrave Park, Cork; June 16th, Malahide Castle, Dublin; June 17th, Belsonic, Belfast
Scottish singer, whose songwriting aim is true.
Beyond the Pale
June 16th-18th, Glendalough, Co Wicklow
Acts include Hot Chip, Jon Hopkins, Pillow Queens, For Those I Love and Leftfield.
The Coronas
June 17th, Fairview Park, Dublin
Perennial Irish pop/rock favourites.
Christy Moore
June 17th, Live at the Marquee, Cork
The one and only.
Sea Sessions
June 16th-18th, Bundoran, Co Donegal
Acts include Kasabian, Becky Hill, The Coronas and King Kong Company.
Pet Shop Boys
June 19th, 3Arena, Dublin
Standard-bearers for intelligent and aware electro-pop.
Arctic Monkeys
June 20th, Marlay Park, Dublin
Will their retro-futuristic lounge music suit the day? We’ll see.
Dermot Kennedy
June 23rd/24th, Marlay Park, Dublin
Huge Irish success story, with more open-air gigs in July.
Kodaline
June 23rd, Musgrave Park, Cork
Crowd favourites, big choruses, melodies in every corner.
Sam Fender
June 23rd, Belsonic, Belfast; June 25th, Malahide Castle, Co Dublin
Pop/rock bangers and belters from South Shields.
Blur
June 24th, Malahide Castle, Co Dublin
They’re more than just Britpop, you know. Special guests include Slowthai and Self Esteem
Iron Maiden
June 24th, 3Arena, Dublin
Metal with a capital “M”.
Peter Gabriel
June 25th, 3Arena, Dublin
Whoa! Gabriel’s first European tour in almost 10 years? See you there.
Florence + the Machine
June 26th, Musgrave Park, Cork; June 27th, Malahide Castle, Co Dublin
Florence Welch follows up her February 3Arena show with open-air frolics.
Texas
June 26th, Trinity College Dublin
Long-established Scottish pop/rock act kickstarts the Live at Trinity Summer series of city centre gigs. Make way for The War on Drugs (June 27th), Bastille (June 28th), Kraftwerk (June 29th), Interpol (June 30th) Madness (July 1st), and Róisín Murphy (July 2nd).
The Kooks
June 28th, Fairview Park, Dublin
Tepid UK rock/pop band. Special guests are The Lathums and Blossoms.
The Prodigy
June 28th, Musgrave Park, Cork; June 29th, Fairview Park, Dublin; June 30th, Belsonic, Belfast
Anyone for fireworks? Form an orderly queue.
Sting
June 28th, Malahide Castle, Dublin
Mr Sumner brings his My Songs tour to Ireland. Support act is Blondie.
The Weeknd
June 28th, Marlay Park, Dublin
June 28th is a Wednesday. Just saying, to avoid any confusion.
JULY
Def Leppard and Motley Crüe
July 4th, Marlay Park, Dublin
Crüeheads and Leppard Lovers jump this way.
Damien Dempsey
July 7th/8th, Iveagh Gardens, Dublin
More grit and soul coming your way.
Dermot Kennedy
July 7th/8th/9th, Thomond Park, Limerick
Three sold-out nights at Thomond Park? Impressive.
The Waterboys
July 14th, Iveagh Gardens, Dublin
A perfect venue for a band that still means something.
Forever Young
July 14th-16th, Palmerstown House Estate, Johnstown, Naas, Co Kildare
Acts include ABC, Midge Ure and Tony Hadley.
BellX1
July 21st, Iveagh Gardens, Dublin; July 28th, Big Top, Galway
Back on track for one of Ireland’s most loved rock/pop bands.
Forest Fest
July 21st-23rd, Emo village, Co Laois
Acts include Suede, Suzanne Vega and Ash.
Imelda May
July 22nd, Iveagh Gardens, Dublin
Dublin queen will wave to her loyal subjects.
AUGUST
All Together Now
August 4th-6th, Curraghmore Estate, Co Waterford
Acts include Iggy Pop, Jamie xx, Loyle Carner, Lankum, Villagers and Jessie Ware.
Indiependence
August 4th-6th, Mitchelstown, Co Cork
Acts include Anne-Marie, Inhaler, Raye, Two Door Cinema Club, Annie Mac and The Coronas.
Another Love Story
August 18th/20th, Killyon Manor, Co Meath
No confirmed acts at the time of writing for this little beaut of a festival.
SEPTEMBER
The Killers
September 1st, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast
Classy US rock/pop act. Special guest is Johnny Marr.
Electric Picnic
September 1st-3rd, Stradbally Hall, Co Laois
Acts include Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi, The Killers, Niall Horan and Jamie xx.
Blink-182
September 4th, SSE Arena, Belfast; September 5th, 3Arena, Dublin
Fully inked punk/pop band dust off three chords for a reunion tour.
Sounds from a Safe Harbour
September 7th-10th, various venues, Cork city
No details yet for this festival of music, dance, art and conversation, but as it’s co-curated by The National’s Bryce and Aaron Dessner, Cillian Murphy, Enda Walsh and Mary Hickson, we expect good (and stranger) things.
Shania Twain
September 19th, 3Arena, Dublin
The queen of country/pop returns – you ready, boys and girls?
NOVEMBER
Louis Tomlinson
November 8th, 3Arena, Dublin
Former One Direction guy counting down the days until they reunite.