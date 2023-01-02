Festival and gig guide 2023: Harry Styles, Lizzo, Springsteen, Tori Amos and more

JANUARY

Matthew Healy performs with his band The 1975 play Dublin and Belfast. Photograph: Danny Lawson/PA

Tradfest Temple Bar

January 25th-29th, various venues, Dublin

Quality folk/roots/trad fare here. Acts include Matt Molloy, Kate Rusby, Dervish, Martin and Eliza Carthy, Judy Collins, Iarla Ó Lionáird, and Muireann Nic Amhlaoibh.

1975

January 29th, 3Arena, Dublin; January 30th, SSE Arena, Belfast

Modish UK pop/rock group.

Lewis Capaldi

January 29th, SSE Arena, Belfast; January 30th, 3Arena, Dublin

Scottish songwriting powerhouse.

FEBRUARY

Carly Rae Jepsen

February 4th/5th, 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin

Is this US singer better than Taylor Swift? Some reckon so.

Florence + the Machine

February 8th, 3Arena, Dublin

Rescheduled date for Flo following a broken foot in November.

The Sultans of Ping

February 10th/11th, Cork Opera House

Cork punk/pop heritage band celebrate the 30th anniversary of their debut album, Casual Sex in the Cineplex.

Dry Cleaning

February 14th, Vicar Street, Dublin; February 15th, Mandela Hall, Belfast

London post-punk band tour their second album, Stumpwork.

Paul Heaton & Jacqui Abbott

February 17th, 3Arena, Dublin

Beautiful South alumni carry on up the charts. Also February 18th, Leisureland, Galway; February 19th, Balor Arts Centre, Ballybofey, Co Donegal; February 21st, Millennium Forum, Derry; February 22nd, SSE Arena, Belfast; February 24th, INEC, Killarney, Co Kerry

Clannad

February 18th, 3Arena, Dublin

Rescheduled date for the farewell show of this most acclaimed of Irish groups.

Loyle Carner

February 19th/20th/21st, Vicar Street, Dublin

UK hip-hop artist – self-aware and socially conscientious.

The Murder Capital

February 26th, Vicar Street, Dublin

Brutally good Irish band plug new album, Gigi’s Recovery.

Van Morrison

February 27th, 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin

Another year, another album. Morrison’s new one is Moving on Skiffle, so don’t expect to hear TB Sheets or Madame George.

MARCH

George Ezra at Glastonbury 2022. Photograph: Ben Birchall/PA

George Ezra

March 8th, 3Arena, Dublin; March 10th/11th, INEC, Killarney, Co Kerry

Safe-as-houses UK pop singer/songwriter plugs his latest album, Gold Rush Kid.

Country to Country

March 10th-12th, 3Arena, Dublin

Big US country acts here include Lady A, Zac Brown Band and Thomas Rhett.

Lizzo

March 13th, 3Arena, Dublin; March 18th, SSE Arena, Belfast

Special is the name of Lizzo’s latest album, and that’s exactly what this US rapper/R&B singer is.

Aslan

March 18th, 3Arena, Dublin

A rescheduled show from earlier this year due to lead singer Christy Dignam’s ill health.

Fight Like Apes

March 24th, 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin

Firecracker Irish band reunites. One night only, they say? Ah, c’mon!

Tori Amos: ‘If American democracy falls, then the rest of the world needs to be scared’

Tori Amos

March 28th/29th, 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin

Sometime Irish resident and some woman for one woman.

APRIL

Macklemore performing in Michigan in December. Photograph: Aaron J. Thornton/Getty Images for iHeartRadio

Macklemore

April 3rd/4th, 3Arena, Dublin

The Seattle native returns to Ireland with a new solo album to shout about.

Paramore

April 13th, 3Arena, Dublin

US pop/rock with emo bells on.

Sam Smith

April 14th/15th, 3Arena, Dublin

UK singer plugs new album, Gloria.

Yard Act

April 26th, Vicar Street, Dublin

Leeds band cherrypick from post-punk and indie and come up trumps.

MAY

Bruce Springsteen: at the RDS Arena for two dates. Photograph: Nicole Fara Silver/The New York Times

Ron Sexsmith

May 6th, 3Olympia Theatre, Dublin

Canadian singer-songwriter much loved by Paul McCartney.

Bruce Springsteen

May 5th and May 7th, RDS Arena, Dublin

Four words: The Boss is back.

Duran Duran

May 7th, 3Arena, Dublin

Durable Brummies lash out the hits.

JUNE

The Lumineers: Dublin bound. Photograph: Desiree Navarro/Getty Images

Bonnie Raitt

June 1st, Vicar Street, Dublin

Blues/rock as sweet as honey.

The Frames

June 2nd/3rd, Live at the Marquee, Cork; June 9th, Botanic Gardens, Belfast

Glen Hansard and friends venture once more into the fray.

Wild Roots Festival

June 2nd-4th, Lough Gill, Co Sligo

Acts include Jenny Greene, Rudimental, HamsandwicH and Daithí.

The Lumineers

June 2nd, St Anne’s Park, Dublin

Alt.folk/pop from Denver, Colorado. Special guests are Sigrid and Foy Vance.

Soft Cell

June 3rd, St Anne’s Park, Dublin

A classic electro-pop bill also features OMD and Heaven 17.

Lionel Richie

Lenny Kravitz onstage with Lionel Richie at the 2022 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony. Photograph: Chris Pizzello/AP

June 3rd, Ormeau Park, Belfast; June 4th, St Anne’s Park, Dublin

No dancing on the ceiling at these open-air shows – boo! The divine Human League support.

Forbidden Fruit

June 3rd/4th, The Royal Hospital, Kilmainham, Dublin

No confirmed acts at the time of writing for this much-loved city-based Bank Holiday music bash.

Aitch

June 7th, Live at the Marquee, Cork; June 8th, Botanic Gardens, Belfast; June 25th, Fairview Park, Dublin

Manchester rapper and mate of Stormzy.

Pulp

June 9th, St Anne’s Park, Dublin

Jarvis Cocker. That is all.

Harry Styles on stage for the first night of his concert residency at Madison Square Garden, New York, in August. Photograph: The New York Times

Harry Styles

June 10th, Slane Castle, Co Meath

Pop-music mega-act you ignore at your peril. Special guests include Inhaler and Wet Leg.

George Ezra

June 11th, Musgrave Park, Cork

He was here in March, but he’s back – that was quick!

Depeche Mode

June 14th, Malahide Castle, Dublin

Electro-pop with a serrated edge.

Paolo Nutini

June 14th, Musgrave Park, Cork; June 16th, Malahide Castle, Dublin; June 17th, Belsonic, Belfast

Scottish singer, whose songwriting aim is true.

Beyond the Pale

June 16th-18th, Glendalough, Co Wicklow

Acts include Hot Chip, Jon Hopkins, Pillow Queens, For Those I Love and Leftfield.

The Coronas

June 17th, Fairview Park, Dublin

Perennial Irish pop/rock favourites.

Christy Moore

June 17th, Live at the Marquee, Cork

The one and only.

Sea Sessions

June 16th-18th, Bundoran, Co Donegal

Acts include Kasabian, Becky Hill, The Coronas and King Kong Company.

Pet Shop Boys

June 19th, 3Arena, Dublin

Standard-bearers for intelligent and aware electro-pop.

Arctic Monkeys

June 20th, Marlay Park, Dublin

Will their retro-futuristic lounge music suit the day? We’ll see.

Dermot Kennedy

June 23rd/24th, Marlay Park, Dublin

Huge Irish success story, with more open-air gigs in July.

Kodaline

June 23rd, Musgrave Park, Cork

Crowd favourites, big choruses, melodies in every corner.

Sam Fender

June 23rd, Belsonic, Belfast; June 25th, Malahide Castle, Co Dublin

Pop/rock bangers and belters from South Shields.

Blur

June 24th, Malahide Castle, Co Dublin

They’re more than just Britpop, you know. Special guests include Slowthai and Self Esteem

Iron Maiden

June 24th, 3Arena, Dublin

Metal with a capital “M”.

Peter Gabriel

June 25th, 3Arena, Dublin

Whoa! Gabriel’s first European tour in almost 10 years? See you there.

Florence + the Machine

Florence Welch. Photograph: Matt Crossick/PA

June 26th, Musgrave Park, Cork; June 27th, Malahide Castle, Co Dublin

Florence Welch follows up her February 3Arena show with open-air frolics.

Texas

June 26th, Trinity College Dublin

Long-established Scottish pop/rock act kickstarts the Live at Trinity Summer series of city centre gigs. Make way for The War on Drugs (June 27th), Bastille (June 28th), Kraftwerk (June 29th), Interpol (June 30th) Madness (July 1st), and Róisín Murphy (July 2nd).

The Kooks

June 28th, Fairview Park, Dublin

Tepid UK rock/pop band. Special guests are The Lathums and Blossoms.

The Prodigy

June 28th, Musgrave Park, Cork; June 29th, Fairview Park, Dublin; June 30th, Belsonic, Belfast

Anyone for fireworks? Form an orderly queue.

Sting

June 28th, Malahide Castle, Dublin

Mr Sumner brings his My Songs tour to Ireland. Support act is Blondie.

The Weeknd

The Weeknd. Photograph: Joseph Okpako/WireImage

June 28th, Marlay Park, Dublin

June 28th is a Wednesday. Just saying, to avoid any confusion.

JULY

Imelda May: playing Iveagh Gardens. Photograph: Evan Treacy/Inpho

Def Leppard and Motley Crüe

July 4th, Marlay Park, Dublin

Crüeheads and Leppard Lovers jump this way.

Damien Dempsey

July 7th/8th, Iveagh Gardens, Dublin

More grit and soul coming your way.

Dermot Kennedy

July 7th/8th/9th, Thomond Park, Limerick

Three sold-out nights at Thomond Park? Impressive.

The Waterboys

July 14th, Iveagh Gardens, Dublin

A perfect venue for a band that still means something.

Forever Young

July 14th-16th, Palmerstown House Estate, Johnstown, Naas, Co Kildare

Acts include ABC, Midge Ure and Tony Hadley.

BellX1

July 21st, Iveagh Gardens, Dublin; July 28th, Big Top, Galway

Back on track for one of Ireland’s most loved rock/pop bands.

Forest Fest

July 21st-23rd, Emo village, Co Laois

Acts include Suede, Suzanne Vega and Ash.

Imelda May

July 22nd, Iveagh Gardens, Dublin

Dublin queen will wave to her loyal subjects.

AUGUST

Jessie Ware. Photograph: Frank Hoensch/Redferns

All Together Now

August 4th-6th, Curraghmore Estate, Co Waterford

Acts include Iggy Pop, Jamie xx, Loyle Carner, Lankum, Villagers and Jessie Ware.

Indiependence

August 4th-6th, Mitchelstown, Co Cork

Acts include Anne-Marie, Inhaler, Raye, Two Door Cinema Club, Annie Mac and The Coronas.

Another Love Story

August 18th/20th, Killyon Manor, Co Meath

No confirmed acts at the time of writing for this little beaut of a festival.

SEPTEMBER

Shania Twain: queen of country-pop. Photograph: Jeremy Chan/Getty Images

The Killers

September 1st, Boucher Road Playing Fields, Belfast

Classy US rock/pop act. Special guest is Johnny Marr.

Electric Picnic

September 1st-3rd, Stradbally Hall, Co Laois

Acts include Billie Eilish, Lewis Capaldi, The Killers, Niall Horan and Jamie xx.

Blink-182

September 4th, SSE Arena, Belfast; September 5th, 3Arena, Dublin

Fully inked punk/pop band dust off three chords for a reunion tour.

Sounds from a Safe Harbour

September 7th-10th, various venues, Cork city

No details yet for this festival of music, dance, art and conversation, but as it’s co-curated by The National’s Bryce and Aaron Dessner, Cillian Murphy, Enda Walsh and Mary Hickson, we expect good (and stranger) things.

Shania Twain

September 19th, 3Arena, Dublin

The queen of country/pop returns – you ready, boys and girls?

NOVEMBER

Louis Tomlinso. Photograph: Pablo Porciuncula/AFP/Getty Images

Louis Tomlinson

November 8th, 3Arena, Dublin

Former One Direction guy counting down the days until they reunite.