Noel Duggan, founding member of Clannad, dies aged 73

Musician and songwriter Noel Duggan has died suddenly in west Donegal.

The founding member of Clannad, who was aged 73, was out with friends on Saturday when he took ill and passed away.

Mr Duggan was a co-founding member of the hugely-popular group which was formed in 1970. He was both a singer and songwriter with the band.

He was an uncle of siblings Moya, Enya, Ciarán and Pól Brennan with whom he formed the band. His twin brother, Pádraig Duggan, who died in 2016, was another founding member.

The band initially performed in the family pub, Leo’s Tavern, in Gaoth Dobhair.

Enya left the group in 1981 and enjoyed enormous success as a solo artist.

Clannad also went on to enjoy major international success with the release of the Theme from Harry’s Game in 1982.

The group has won numerous awards including a Grammy, a BAFTA, an Ivor Novello Award and a Billboard Music Award. They have recorded in six different languages and achieved eight UK top 10 albums.

The band had embarked on a farewell tour in early 2020 and is currently scheduled to play Dublin’s 3 Arena on December 9th.