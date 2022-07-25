UK to host Eurovision Song Contest 2023 on behalf of Ukraine

The United Kingdom will host the Eurovision Song Contest in 2023 on behalf of Ukraine, it has been announced.

The European Broadcasting Union, which organises the annual competition, had already decided the event could not be held in the war-torn country following the Russian invasion. This was despite the Ukrainian entry, Kalush Orchestra, triumphing at this year’s competition in Italy; the winning country traditionally hosts the event the following year. Sam Ryder, the UK’s entry, was the runner-up.

Ukraine will automatically qualify for the grand final alongside the so-called big five nations – the UK, France, Germany, Italy and Spain, who each get a free pass because of their financial contributions to the event. It will be the ninth time Eurovision has taken place in the UK. The bidding process to select the host city will begin this week and will be jointly managed by the BBC and the European Broadcasting Union.

Martin Osterdahl, Eurovision’s executive supervisor, said: “We’re exceptionally grateful that the BBC has accepted to stage the Eurovision Song Contest in the UK in 2023. “The BBC has taken on hosting duties for other winning countries on four previous occasions. Continuing in this tradition of solidarity, we know that next year’s contest will showcase the creativity and skill of one of Europe’s most experienced public broadcasters whilst ensuring this year’s winners, Ukraine, are celebrated and represented throughout the event.”

Boris Johnson, Britain’s outgoing prime minister, said the UK would “put on a fantastic contest on behalf of our Ukrainian friends”. He said that in talks with the Ukrainian president, Volodymyr Zelenskiy, last week they “agreed that wherever Eurovision 2023 is held, it must celebrate the country and people of Ukraine”. “As we are now hosts, the UK will honour that pledge directly.”

BBC director-general Tim Davie said: “It is a matter of great regret that our colleagues and friends in Ukraine are not able to host the 2023 Eurovision Song Contest. Being asked to host the largest and most complex music competition in the world is a great privilege. The BBC is committed to making the event a true reflection of Ukrainian culture alongside showcasing the diversity of British music and creativity.” — PA